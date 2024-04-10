Mid-April storm to eye California with rain, mountain snow

A storm will deliver enough rain and mountain snow to slow travel in time for the weekend in California although most major problems will be highly localized.

This image of the northern Pacific Ocean was captured on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The lower 48 United States appear to the right of the image. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

Even though Pacific storms have become less frequent, as is often the case in April, a new storm is brewing and will slice across California just in time for the weekend, bringing areas of rain, mountain snow and much cooler air, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

April marks a typical downturn in the number of storms and opportunities for rain and snow in California, but the atmosphere is continuing its generosity this month following a storm-rich winter season. A storm over the Gulf of Alaska will drop southward just off the coast into Friday and will swing toward California this weekend.

"The angle at which the storm is moving in from the Pacific Ocean will make this mostly a California event and not a northwestern United States event," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

The first showers will come into Northern California on Friday then spread across the state from Friday night to Saturday, along with cooler air.

The wettest time frame for the storm in the state overall is Saturday, but that may be skewed to late Friday night to Saturday midday around San Francisco and from later Saturday to Saturday night from Los Angeles to San Diego, Zerh said.

"This will not be a major rain event for most of Southern California with a few exceptions," Zehr stated. "The area from near Point Conception to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties stand the best chance of regional flash flooding problems."

Elsewhere, any flash flooding will be extremely isolated or limited to spotty street flooding and some brief ponding on stretches of highways with poor drainage.

Regarding snowfall, freezing levels will start rather high as the storm moves in from Friday night to Saturday but will drop considerably from Saturday to Sunday as the storm turns inland over California.

"Snow levels are likely to dip to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet in the central and southern Sierra Nevada as well as the Transverse and Coastal Ranges in Southern California as well," Zehr explained. "Exactly where the storm tracks will make a difference in how low snow levels get in Southern California."

A few inches to perhaps a foot of snow may fall over the high country of the Sierra Nevada from the weekend storm.

Compared to most storms this past winter, including some that have dumped several yards of snow on the Sierra Nevada, this storm will be more of a minor problem for travel in terms of snow over Donner Pass, California.

In terms of rainfall and the liquified amount of snow that has fallen since the start of the rain year last July 1, downtown Los Angeles has received 24.53 inches of rain, which is 181% of the historical average. Rainfall in much of Southern California has ranged from 125-200% of average. In Northern California, the amount of rain and melted snow has been fairly close to the historical average.

This means that California has had two winter seasons in a row where precipitation has been average to well above the historical average, putting the state in a position to be free of water shortage problems for an extended period.

Earlier this winter, AccuWeather's team of experts released a statement that California would be free from weather-related water shortages into the spring season of 2025 because of prior, ongoing and anticipated storms. AccuWeather later extended the water-shortage-free statement this spring through the winter and into the spring of 2026.

The vast majority of reservoir levels in the state are currently well above the historical average for April, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The storm coming in this weekend will be vigorous enough to generate locally gusty winds along the coast and over the ridges. The storm's circulation will produce a period of rough surf and occasional large waves that can lead to overwash in some beach communities. Because the storm is dropping southward and has not had much time to gather swells from well out over the Pacific, wave action along the coast should not be as intense or damaging as a few storms from the middle of the winter.

The overall structure of the storm may still allow spotty gusty thunderstorms with small hail to develop in a few locations, but again, not to the extent of recent storms that visited the state in March.

This weekend's storm will end the warming trend that began this week in California.

However, the chilly trend will be temporary. The storm will push inland early next week, and a new warming trend will commence over much of the state as sunshine returns.

