Damage reported as tornado touches down in Seminole County, Florida

A radar-confirmed tornado struck Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning damaging homes, downing trees and flipping a semi-trailer.

Drone video shows several homes that were damaged after a tornado tore through Longwood, Florida, just north of Orlando, on March 10.

A radar-confirmed tornado struck Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning. The tornado was captured moving across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, as it whipped through Lake Mary and into Sanford.

Seminole, Volusia and Sarasota counties were all placed under tornado warnings. When a tornado warning is in effect, a tornado has been reported, while a tornado watch simply means the right weather conditions exist for tornadoes to form.

(Photo credit: Seminole County Fire Dept.)

Tower cameras in the area showed debris flying as the twister passed near FOX 35 Orlando in Lake Mary, which was in the middle of a news broadcast and employees took shelter under their desks to wait out the storm.

A radar image shows storms moving across central Florida on the morning of Mar. 10, 2025.

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado touched down around 9:40 a.m. and “was located over Lake Mary,” heading northeast at 30 mph.

The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a home that collapsed due to the wind. "There were two occupants & both were uninjured," according to responders who are assessing other homes for damage and urge residents to please stay clear of the area if they don't need to be there.

Tornado in Seminole County, Florida leaves destruction in its wake

"A small tornado hit my neighborhood a few minutes ago here in Lake Mary Florida…power out and heard stuff hitting against roof & sides," Mike Lever posted on Facebook.

A semitrailer overturned near Lake Emma Road and Commerce Street in Lake Mary, according to WKMG.

“We did have a driver and his dog in the semi when it did get flipped by the wind event. They’re both OK, and we’re really grateful for that,” a Lake Mary first responder told local media.

No injuries have been reported.