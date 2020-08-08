Weather News
Tropical Storm Jangmi looms for flood-weary South Korea
Another tropical system has formed in the West Pacific, and that could mean trouble for an already waterlogged portion of Asia.
AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?
It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.
Current pause in Atlantic tropical activity won't last long, expert warns
Despite the current lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic following Isaias' demise, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over and could set more records.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: How reliable are car, bank thermometers?
Before you share a photo of an unusually high temperature on a bank or car thermometer, learn how reliable those thermometers are.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
Lip service: 7 great balms to keep your lips from getting burned and chapped by the summer sun
Sunscreen, water, sunglasses, towels, a good book -- check. But don't forget about your lips when you head out for a day in the sun.
News / Severe Weather
Thunderstorms set to rumble across the Plains, Midwest into early week
By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Aug. 8, 2020 6:11 AM
It's never a good idea to be driving in a hailstorm, but if you do find yourself caught in one, here's how you can stay safe.
Building heat and humidity across the Plains and Midwest will help to spark another round of severe weather to end the weekend.
The steamy air across the center and northern tier of the nation is in response to a northward retreat of the jet stream winds, which plays a major role in day-to-day weather. During the summer months, subtle disturbances embedded within the jet stream winds are often responsible for explosive thunderstorm development.
The thunderstorm threat over the coming days will be in direct response to those events.
After thunderstorms rolled across the Upper Midwest Friday night, bringing along heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts to places like Duluth, Minnesota, another round of severe weather fired up on Saturday and Saturday night, this time across South Dakota, Nebraska and western Minnesota.
Hail as large as 4.50 inches in diameter fell in Pennington, South Dakota, according to storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center.
The setup for severe weather during the day on Sunday will be somewhat dependent on how the remaining atmospheric energy from Saturday's activity behaves as it tracks eastward through the Midwest. On top of that, there will be another reinforcing disturbance tracking across the Canadian border that could act as another focal point for thunderstorm activity.
As a result, there is an expansive area that could potentially deal with severe weather on Sunday.
Impacts from the expected thunderstorm activity on Sunday will likely be similar in nature to what we expect to occur on Saturday. Damaging wind gusts, isolated reports of large hail and downpours, which could lead to localized reports of flash flooding, are all expected to play out within the threat zone.
Cities at risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday include Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin; Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota, and even cities along the Interstate-29 corridor in the Dakotas.
Related:
Conditions will begin to calm down across the Plains and Upper Midwest early this week as an advancing cold front is expected to sweep through the region. In its wake, an area of high pressure is expected to briefly settle in, resulting in quieter conditions.
Meanwhile, the zone of stormy weather will sink southeastward into the central Plains, Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes region Monday into Tuesday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo