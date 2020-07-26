Thunderstorms set to erupt across the Plains, Midwest early week
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 26, 2020 3:29 PM
As thunderstorms rolled through New York City on July 22, lightning struck near the Statue of Liberty. The storms brought high wind, heavy rain and flash flooding to the Big Apple.
Following hail and damaging winds that swept through the Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, another round of severe weather will target the region to round out the weekend.
During the early morning hours on Sunday, round after round of thunderstorm activity prompted numerous flash flood warnings around Mankato, Minnesota. Over 4.50 inches of rainfall was reported at the airport by 4 a.m. as rain continued to fall. Just to the northwest of the city, there were radar estimates of over 7 inches of rainfall during the same timeframe.
AccuWeather radar image from early Sunday morning showing heavy thunderstorms tracking through southern Minnesota.
Atmospheric conditions will continue to remain conducive across the central Plains and Midwest on Sunday, resulting in another threat for severe weather and flash flooding across some of the same areas.
Another round of potent thunderstorms will sweep from southern Nebraska to southern Wisconsin into Sunday evening. Through the evening thunderstorms will continue to sweep southeastward, bringing with it danger threats as far as northern Missouri before midnight.
Cities at risk include Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin and Kansas City, Missouri.
The primary threats with this wave of thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy, drenching downpours that could lead to flash flooding. Still, there may be some isolated reports of hail.
Excluding the dangers of these thunderstorms this weekend, steady rainfall may prove beneficial for lawns and farmers of the region that is now, according the U.S. Drought Monitor, are in a slight drought.
According to Thursdays update, recent dryness has allowed for slight drought conditions to expanded across the region, including across portions of Minnesota, the Dakotas and western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Farmers across much of the area the western extent of the Corn Belt across western Minnesota and Iowa are likely to welcome any rain that comes.
This weekend's rainfall is coming at a time when the corn crop needs ample amounts of soil moisture to promote healthy growth.
The threat for severe weather is not expected to end with the close of the weekend.
The line of potent thunderstorms will shift eastward through the Great Lakes on Monday.
As storms line up in the afternoon hours on Monday and will be capable of producing damaging winds gusts and torrential downpours into the evening.
Motorists on parts of I-70 and I-90 should use caution on during this time. Heavy downpours can greatly reduce visibility and make it hard to see the car in front of you, especially when traveling at high speeds.
Additionally, those just driving around town in places like Toledo and Akron, Ohio, as well as Indianapolis, Detroit and Buffalo, New York should also keep an eye on the sky Monday.
