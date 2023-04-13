Threat of severe thunderstorms to return to nation's midsection on Friday, Saturday

A collision between warm and cold air late this week will lead to the development of powerful thunderstorms from the Plains to the Ohio Valley, which AccuWeather meteorologists say can bring damaging wind gusts and drenching rain.

Severe thunderstorms will reignite on Friday and last into this weekend across a large swath of the Plains and Midwest, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The storms will interrupt a much-needed lull in the active weather pattern across the middle of the country where multiple tornado outbreaks occurred in late March and early April.

The threat of severe thunderstorms packing damaging wind gusts, destructive hail and flooding downpours comes on the heels of a risk for gusty and drenching storms in the Southeast on Thursday from a separate storm system and precedes a threat later this weekend in the Northeast.

The impetus for thunderstorm development will be a wave of low pressure emerging from the Rockies that was a part of the 'storm train' impacting the Pacific Northwest since last week. Another important ingredient will be the sudden return of cooler air from Canada, clashing with an air mass that has featured record warmth over the past week.

Storms could develop in the Plains as early as Friday afternoon.

"Torrential rainfall, hail and damaging winds over 50 mph are the primary concerns as storms erupt later Friday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

The threat zone late on Friday will extend from Oklahoma to areas north through portions of eastern Kansas, eastern Nebraska, western Missouri and southwestern Iowa. The metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas, are included in this risk area.

Initially, the coverage of thunderstorms will be sparse, but storms will become more widespread later Friday evening and through Friday night.

A much larger area will be at risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday, as the storm pushes into the Midwest. By the afternoon and evening hours, more than a dozen states stretching from Texas to Michigan could experience heavy, gusty thunderstorms.

"The greatest area of concern will be across the mid-Mississippi Valley by the evening hours," said DaSilva.

The magnitude of the wind packed in some thunderstorms could be stronger during the first half of the weekend. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for Saturday will be 75 mph, after being 70 mph on Friday. Major cities that can experience these damaging storms include Chicago; Houston; Indianapolis; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and St. Louis.

Many storms will also feature the threat of flash flooding from brief, heavy bouts of rain, which can threaten motorists driving through low-lying or poor-drainage areas.

The threat of tornadoes, while not zero, appears that it will be low with this episode of severe weather, compared to storm outbreaks earlier this month. Forecasters say this is because there is less energy available in the upper atmosphere, and winds will not be changing as much over differing levels of atmospheric height, both vital ingredients needed for a tornado outbreak.

A separate storm that has been spinning in the Southeast since earlier this week has already unleashed flash flooding and severe weather there. On Wednesday over 2 feet of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leading to devastating flash flooding. There were also multiple tornado warnings issued for the thunderstorm that led to the flooding.

Later this weekend, the threat of severe weather will continue into Sunday for more of the Ohio Valley, as well as the Great Lakes and Northeast. This will include portions of Ohio and western Pennsylvania, where multiple rounds of severe weather caused extensive tree damage and power outages in late March and earlier in the month.

Behind the storm, much colder air streaming into the Northeast could actually lead to some snow by early next week.

