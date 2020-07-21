Threat of drenching storms to shift from Midwest to Northeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 21, 2020 7:22 AM
After a smattering of severe weather reports in the High Plains on Monday, forecasters say the threat for storms will move a bit farther to the east on Tuesday, targeting parts of the Midwest, before moving even farther east later this week.
The storms on Monday produced a sizable area of high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes, especially in western South Dakota and western Nebraska. However, the risk for severe weather may be a bit lower on Tuesday. With that said, cities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Minneapolis, Chicago; and Indianapolis may all have thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The main threat with any thunderstorms will be torrential downpours. Heavy rain that falls in a short period of time or multiple thunderstorms moving over the same area could cause ponding on roadways and even some to become covered with water. Motorists are urged to always find an alternate route if they encounter a flooded road.
Any storms that become stronger could also contain strong winds and hail as well. The most likely time for storms with those hazards would be during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The risk for heavy thunderstorms will continue to shift farther to the east Tuesday night and Wednesday.
"Moisture should start to surge northward in the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski. "This, combined with warmer air also moving northward, will lead to a couple of thunderstorms which can produce heavy rain by early Wednesday in cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia," Babinski continued.
By later on Wednesday, heating of the day may help foster the development of additional thunderstorms, especially east of the Appalachians. Therefore, it is possible that cities such as Baltimore and Philadelphia have more than one round of thunderstorms on Wednesday. This scenario may also unfold as far north as New York City, with a single round of thunderstorms more probable in other locations.
Just under 40 million people are facing a slight risk of severe storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
By Thursday, a cold front will move into the area, and a threat of thunderstorms will exist in some of the same areas as on Wednesday.
"Thursday, some of the storms in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region could become strong or even severe, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front pushes out of the north and west," Babinski said.
Once the front moves through, quieter conditions are likely to end the week on Friday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
