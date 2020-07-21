Daily coronavirus briefing: L.A. 'on the brink' of another shutdown

The city's mayor on Sunday acknowledged L.A. reopened too quickly. Plus, scientists say they've pinpointed six distinct types of COVID-19 infections -- each with varying symptoms.

70 million Americans face excessive heat up and down East Coast

It may take until the middle or end of the week before a more substantial dip in the temperature occurs in the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic.

Onlookers watch in horror as floodwaters swallow neighborhood

India's capital city was deluged by heavy monsoonal rains on Sunday, leading to a disaster that left witnesses screaming in horror.