Tropical activity bursting back to life over the Atlantic
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 21, 2020 12:08 PM
The tropical Atlantic is showing signs of springing back to life. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on not one but two features that could strengthen into tropical depressions and storms over the next few days. Either one or both systems could rival early-formation records set during the intense 2005 hurricane season.
A lull in tropical activity has only lasted about 10 days since Tropical Storm Fay dissolved on July 11 after moving ashore over the interior northeastern United States.
The disturbance that has an almost immediate chance of ramping up to a tropical depression and then a tropical storm is located over the middle of the equatorial Atlantic.
The circulation of a budding tropical system over the central Atlantic was visible about halfway between Africa and South America on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (NOAA / GOES-East)
"During Tuesday morning, this mid-ocean tropical wave already appeared to have a defined circulation visible on satellite," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. The disturbance was located in a pool of relatively low wind shear, or changing wind with altitude, and a moist atmosphere -- both factors that favor strengthening into a tropical system. "Development to a tropical depression could occur at any time now," he said.
Waters are sufficiently warm -- in the low to mid-80s -- to support development of this system over the next couple of days, prior to it approaching the Windward Islands.
However, as the system approaches the Caribbean, conditions may become more hostile for development and could lead to its demise.
"This system is likely to encounter increasing wind shear as well as resistance from the large landmass of South America late this week since it is rather far south compared to other tropical systems that have developed over the years," Douty said.
Whether or not the system survives the encounter with South America and an uptick in wind shear may depend on how strong or organized it becomes prior to its arrival.
If the feature remains weak, then it is more likely to break up as it nears the Caribbean. But, if the feature ramps up quickly, then it may have a better chance of surviving and lasting for many days upon moving westward through the Caribbean.
The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is Gonzalo. Should the feature become a tropical depression or storm, it would be the first true Cabo Verde tropical cyclone of the season.
Cabo Verde is a group of islands just off the coast of Africa. The Cabo Verde season makes up the backbone of the Atlantic hurricane season as tropical waves which move off the coast of Africa pass near these islands prior to moving westward over the ocean.
Prior systems this year have formed from non-tropical features closer to the U.S., in the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Cristobal originated from -- in part -- leftover moisture from an eastern Pacific system, Amanda, becoming a rare crossover storm.
Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northern coast of South America should monitor the progress of the current mid-ocean feature. If the feature holds together, an uptick in showers and thunderstorms would occur at the end of the week.
Thousands of miles farther to the northwest, a tropical disturbance that is also a Cabo Verde tropical wave was bringing drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms to Cuba, South Florida and the Florida Keys during Tuesday. This is the second feature that AccuWeather meteorologists are focusing on for potential development into a depression or storm.
A mass of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave centered on Cuba could be seen on a Tuesday, July 21, 2020, satellite image. Another weak disturbance that had pushed onshore along the upper Texas coast was also visible. (NOAA / GOES-East)
There is the risk of flash flooding and mudslides in the mountainous terrain areas of Cuba. Locally gusty squalls will affect Cuba and South Florida waters through the middle of the week.
"As this feature moves across the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico during the second half of this week, it will be within a region conducive for tropical development with light wind shear and very warm water," Douty said.
"Since the Gulf system is likely to keep moving and then push onshore on Friday, the window for development to a tropical depression and/or storm is short," Douty added.
Regardless of development, this Gulf feature will spread drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms onshore into southern Louisiana beginning on Thursday and the middle and upper portions of the Texas coast on Friday.
"Rainfall of 2-4 inches is forecast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches," Douty said, adding that enough rain is expected to cause localized urban flooding.
Only if the system were to ramp up to a tropical storm would there be the potential for strong wind gusts and more than minor coastal flooding.
Still, some strong thunderstorms can be generated by the system as it moves across the Gulf and then onshore. Boating and coastal interests should be on alert for potential squalls and waterspouts. The surf may get rough enough to lead to frequent and strong rip currents.
If the system in the Gulf were to become a tropical storm, after the current system in the central Atlantic, it would gather the name Hanna.
As of Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, the Atlantic hurricane season has spawned six tropical depressions all of which organized further into tropical storms, many of which set new record for earliest formation ever in the basin.
On July 9, Fay unseated another entry in a long list of 2005 tropical storms that held early-season records. The prior earliest sixth-named storm in recorded history was Franklin which brewed during the record-breaking 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, the same season which churned out Hurricane Katrina in late August. Franklin formed on July 21, near the central Bahamas, and traveled northeastward, well to the east of the U.S. coast. The storm did not reach hurricane strength.
On July 5, Edouard became the earliest fifth-named tropical storm in any Atlantic hurricane season since the satellite era of the 1960s. Edouard beat out Emily, which formed on July 12 and went on to become a Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea in 2005, by a week.
Cristobal became the earliest "C" named storm in recorded history for the Atlantic on June 2, a feat that typically does not occur until around the middle of August. The storm went on to crash ashore along the Gulf coast, where it unleashed flooding rains. Dolly was the second-earliest "D" named storm ever in the basin, but it moved out to sea without impacting land.
Arthur and Bertha, as well as Dolly, formed in the same near-coast waters of the eastern U.S. this season. Both Arthur and Bertha formed in May, prior to the officials start of hurricane season on June 1.
The 2005 hurricane season holds the earliest dates for tropical storms through the letter "K" when Katrina formed on Aug. 24. Gert formed on July 24, 2005, followed by Harvey on Aug. 3. The name Harvey would eventually be retired after the 2017 season when a different Harvey brought devastating flooding to Texas. One or both of the budding disturbances in the Atlantic could challenge the records for the earliest "G" and "H" storms.
Despite there being already six tropical storms so far in 2020 over the Atlantic basin, there have not yet been any hurricanes. However, the average date for the first hurricane of the season is not until Aug.10.
AccuWeather is projecting the busy nature of the season to continue with up to 20 named tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes and four to six major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). Six tropical storms are already in the books for the season, with three U.S. landfalls. The heart of the hurricane season does not occur until the middle of September.
