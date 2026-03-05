Texas under state of emergency as severe weather turns deadly in central US

Multiple tornadoes touched down in the Plains on Thursday, with one turning deadly in Oklahoma. And more severe thunderstorms are on the way, threatening lives and property.

Copied

Video from Texas and Oklahoma shows severe storms sweeping through the region.

Wednesday marked the first day of a potentially long stretch of severe weather across the central United States. While damaging storms and tornadoes are expected to become more widespread on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn the pattern may stay active into next week — with the potential for a multistate outbreak.

2 dead after tornadoes tear through Oklahoma on Thursday

Seven tornadoes reportedly touched down across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, accompanied by hail nearly as large as tennis balls.

Two deaths were reported near Fairview, Oklahoma, after a mother and daughter were caught in a tornado while driving on U.S. Highway 60, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A mother and daughter were killed after a tornado hit their car in northern Oklahoma on March 5. AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese has more.

Damage surveys are scheduled for Friday so officials can confirm where tornadoes occurred and rate them on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Hailstorms hammer Texas to Indiana on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms erupted across the central U.S. on Wednesday. The storms were not as widespread as what is expected later in the week, but they still packed a punch, with hail large enough to dent vehicles reported in multiple states.

Nearly 500 flights were delayed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as one hailstorm tracked near the city.

Flash flooding from heavy rain transformed Interstate 45 south of Dallas into a river on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/0EBkhpW3OB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 5, 2026

Multiple roads were flooded southwest of downtown Dallas early Wednesday night. Several homes were also under as much as 5 feet of water in Wills Point. Highway 80 and other roads were flooded, with multiple water rescues in Wills Point and Cedar Hill, where as much as 6.52 inches of rain was reported.

Lightning strikes behind a wall cloud in Cadoo, Oklahoma, on March 4, 2026. (Reed Timmer)

"We've got the first wall cloud of the year," Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer said while storm chasing in Caddo, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. "This is the first supercell storm in southeastern Oklahoma."

The storm did not produce a tornado, but it offered a preview of what could unfold later this week and into next week as the atmosphere becomes more favorable for intense thunderstorms.

Texas declares state of emergency

Friday is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous severe weather days of 2026 so far, and officials are taking the threat seriously.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency, allowing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to assist local officials ahead of the expected storms.

"Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, regularly check road conditions and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones," Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas will continue to closely monitor weather conditions to protect the well-being of communities across our state.”

Meteorologist Tony Laubach breaks down his plan as chasers get ready for the first several days of severe thunderstorms for the spring of 2026.

In Kansas and Missouri, emergency managers canceled statewide severe weather drills due to the weather.

"The Drill will NOT be rescheduled, but we encourage you to look over and practice your tornado warning actions at your convenience," officials said.

Click here to read AccuWeather's breakdown of the severe weather threat across the U.S. into next week.