Storms to again rattle, drench northeastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 23, 2020 10:13 AM
Heavy thunderstorms will track across much of the region, but in some cities, they could turn severe.
Following heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms in the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and part of New England on Wednesday, more severe thunderstorms could rattle the region during Thursday afternoon and evening.
Thursday started with a smattering of showers and thunderstorms from western Tennessee to northern Maine.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms were already dotting Northeast radar images on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. (AccuWeather)
However, as the heating of the day causes warm, humid air to rise over the region, showers will evolve into thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms will begin to produce strong winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes.
In some cases, especially along much of the Interstate-95 corridor from North Carolina to Maine and part of the I-81 corridor from southwestern Virginia to northern Pennsylvania, the storms can organize in short lines, which can enhance winds and rain even further.
Some of the major cities at risk for dangerous, damaging and disruptive storms include Boston; Portland, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; New York City; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Dover, Delaware; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Richmond, Virginia.
Motorists could run into torrential downpours and perhaps even street and highway flooding. Some of the winds in the storms can be strong enough to break large tree limbs and knock over trees, both of which can lead to sporadic power outages.
People spending time outdoors should keep an eye out for changing weather conditions as storms build overhead or move into their area. Experts recommend moving indoors or seeking shelter in a fully-enclosed, metal hard-top vehicle at the first rumble of thunder. Golf carts and picnic pavilions do not offer adequate protection against lightning. Standing under trees is not safe during lightning, which often strikes the tallest object in an area.
Despite the risk of torrential downpours and severe weather in the Northeast states into Thursday evening, many locations may be missed entirely, and it is possible these areas don't receive a drop of rain.
A wedge of drier and slightly cooler air is forecast to push across much of New York state, New England and the northern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Friday, which should greatly reduce or halt the thunderstorm threat.
Farther south, this push may be limited or perhaps may not occur at all. As a result, the risk of showers and heavier thunderstorms will continue over the lower part of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and the Southeast states.
