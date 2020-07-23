A tropical storm watch was in effect for a portion of the Texas coast on Thursday morning -- and forecasters say the strengthening system could unleash up to 12 inches of rainfall to some parts of the U.S.

Gonzalo became the earliest ever “G” named storm in the basin on Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of storms to beat out the historic 2005 hurricane season.

Last call! Comet NEOWISE to be visible for just a few more nights

After making its closest approach to the Earth, Comet NEOWISE is starting to fade away, so be sure to look for it one last time -- it won't be back for another 6,800 years.