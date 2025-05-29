Storms may cut power, hinder travel in eastern US at week's end

Storms that have focused on the south-central United States much of this week will turn their fury on part of the Atlantic Seaboard from Friday to Saturday.

Violent winds and a powerful gustnado left multiple RVs flipped, shredded and scattered like toys in Cameron, Louisiana, on May 27.

As drier air begins to push in from the north and west, the squeeze will kick up the intensity of severe weather along the East coast by week's end, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Thunderstorms have been quite active in the southern United States all week. Massive hail has occurred in some cases with stones the size of baseballs, softballs and even larger.

Storms will rumble throughout the Southern states into Thursday evening, as they have been most of the week. Locally severe thunderstorms will erupt from the south-central U.S. to the southern East coast and northeastern Gulf coast.

Some of the biggest severe weather days of the week could occur on Friday and Saturday.

Along with the likelihood of damaging hail with some stones to the size of golf balls and perhaps baseballs each day into Friday evening, the most potent storms will pack strong wind gusts that can snap trees, take down power lines and cause property damage.

The strongest storms on Saturday will target the zone in the Carolinas along the Interstate 85 and 95 corridors.

The more potent storms will also bring torrential downpours. Incidents of flash urban and small stream flooding can occur. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on secondary roads and highways in the event of sudden high water.

A small number of the strongest storms can also trigger brief tornadoes each day. In some cases, the tornadoes can be concealed by heavy rain or may occur after dark.

Saturday's storms in the mid-Atlantic zone may not be as intense as those of Friday, but they can reach some of the major metro areas of the Northeast, such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Saturday's storms can still trigger localized urban flooding, small hail, sporadic tree damage and power outages. Those with flights on Saturday afternoon and evening may experience delays until the storms clear the airport vicinity.

Showers and thunderstorms will extend farther to the north and west in the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday, while more steady drenching rain is on tap for much of New England.

The push of drier air should give many locations over the South Central states a break during the weekend. That dry push will reach much of the Southeast states on Sunday.

Temperatures will trend upward in the East as June progresses, but there will still be more rounds of showers and thunderstorms as the busy pattern continues. Rain-free weather is not likely to last more than two or three days in a row.

The cycle of severe weather will return next week with the first new round of severe thunderstorms to erupt over portions of the southern Plains.

