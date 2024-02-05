State of emergency as deadly storm pummels California with 160-mph winds and flooding

An atmospheric river unleashed record rainfall in California over the weekend, with more flooding rainfall on the way. In the mountains, winds gusted over 160 mph with blizzard conditions.

Copied

CNN Newsource Correspondent Mike Valerio shares the latest updates from Southern California as an atmospheric river brings wind and heavy rain to the area on Feb. 5.

A deadly and extreme atmospheric river overtook California Saturday into Monday, causing record rainfall, heavy snow and high winds, which knocked out power to nearly a million people while snarling travel.

Hurricane-force winds plagued the mountains, including the 10,820-foot peak of Ward Mountain, where a gust of 162 mph was clocked. In 2017, Ward Mountain set the state wind gust record of 199 mph. Other impressive wind gusts reported on Sunday included 148 mph at Palisades Tahoe and 125 mph at Mammoth Mountain.

In the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, 3-6 feet of snow was expected, threatening road closures, avalanches and blizzard conditions.

At lower elevations, winds were not as extreme but were unusually high across a wide area, felling trees and knocking out power to nearly 900,000 customers Sunday evening, according to PowerOutage.US.

San Francisco airport reported 67-mph gusts while Sacramento topped out at 59 mph. One man was killed in Yuba City, about 40 miles north of Sacramento, while removing a tree that had fallen on his house.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

Intense storm pummels California

Flooding was widespread across the state, causing roads to become rivers. Rain topped 10 inches at Stunt Ranch, west of Los Angeles, and other nearby gauges recorded over 9 inches. By Monday morning, the entire Los Angeles metro was part of a National Weather Service high risk for excessive rainfall, including over 14 million people, as the rain continued to stream northeastward over the area.

Downtown Los Angeles was drenched with 4.1 inches of rain on Sunday, higher than the historical average monthly total of 3.64 inches and the wettest day on record since 2004.

A debris flow was reported to have impacted several homes in Encino, northwest of Los Angeles, early Monday morning. Los Angeles typically records 13 inches of rain between Oct. 1 and Mar. 31, but this year, it has already received over 11 inches of rain, with nearly two months to go.

And the flooding isn't over. The worst of the rain Monday will be focused on Southern California, Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said, "Mainly from L.A. county down toward San Diego as well as into the Inland Empire, the mountainous terrain will see higher rain totals than Los Angeles proper, but life-threatening flooding is likely throughout this area with excessive rainfall in a relatively short amount of time."