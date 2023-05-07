Springtime severe weather risks persist this week

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Tracking storms for four days so far, AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports on the storms chased into Nebraska from Texas.

With the spring season in full swing, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a dozen states from the central United States to the East Coast could be at risk for some severe weather in the coming days.

Severe weather began first thing on Sunday, with severe-warned storms firing up in Indiana and Ohio during the morning. As the day progresses, the risk of severe weather will emerge for two additional zones, one across the Midwest and another in the south-central U.S.

All modes of severe weather will be possible through Sunday night in this northern zone, as thunderstorms rumble from Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas to Missouri, Illinois and western Kentucky. Cities like Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa and St. Louis could all be at risk for these damaging thunderstorms into the nighttime hours.

"Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail to localized flash flooding and a few tornadoes. Given an ample amount of wind shear in place, storms are expected to be fairly widespread, and a strong, long-tracked tornado cannot be ruled out either," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Meanwhile, the southern severe weather threat will occur in a strikingly similar area to the same locations that were hit by damaging winds and hail on Saturday. The storms are expected to target areas in Oklahoma along and west of Interstate 35 — including Oklahoma City and Dallas, and locations farther west such as Abilene and Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Texas and Oklahoma storms will carry the potential for high winds of 60-70 mph, damaging hail and even a few tornadoes.

No widespread waves of severe weather are expected in this weather pattern, but rather additional pockets of severe weather are anticipated almost every day in this upcoming week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the same main storm set to bring severe weather to the Midwest will move eastward, spreading thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley and Southeast to the mid-Atlantic.

Widespread severe weather is not expected in these areas either day. However, an area of stronger storms may set up on Monday and Monday night from southern Missouri through the Ohio Valley.

Communities from Springfield, Missouri, to Cincinnati, Ohio, should all be on the lookout for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Heavy downpours could also lead to poor visibility and slowed travel for motorists along parts of interstates 44, 64 and 65.

Thunderstorms could also be particularly feisty across southern Virginia, North Carolina and the eastern half of South Carolina on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that fire up during this time could be heavy, bringing torrential downpours and sudden gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the central U.S. will be gearing up for yet another round of stormy weather Tuesday, as a pair of storms captures the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Thunderstorms are expected to be most widespread in the afternoon and evenings but may contain some gusty winds or hail as well.

Looking into the second half of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists are again warning that residents across the Plains should be on alert for more rounds of severe weather.

"Some of the same locations across the Front Range and the Plains could be at risk for severe thunderstorms both Tuesday and Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Suburbs east of Denver to North Platte, Nebraska, on southward to the Red River and communities like Amarillo and Childress, Texas, should be on alert for these more potent thunderstorms both days.

In addition to the potential for hail and damaging winds Tuesday and Thursday, and even a tornado or two at the end of the week, downpours are also a concern.

A lot of the same areas that will be the target of thunderstorms these days could use the rain. Most locations are at severe, extreme or even exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. With how dry it's been, however, too much rain could more easily lead to flash flooding.

As the end of the week approaches, a unique weather pattern may unfold, allowing for both thunderstorms and rounds of rain are likely to impact some of the same areas.

"We could see the weather pattern evolve into what is called a 'Rex Block' towards next weekend. This is when we see an area of high pressure, in this case over the Northwest, over an area of low pressure, in the Southwest," Bauer explained.

This could lead to the development of a wet pattern between the southern Rockies to the southern Plains from later this week into early next week, assisting those locations in the High Plains that are still in an enormous drought from the winter.

