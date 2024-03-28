Severe weather to ramp up in central US starting on Easter Sunday

Damaging storms and isolated tornadoes will be possible during the first few days of April over the central United States. However, some big storms may erupt on Easter Sunday.

Copied

Aerial video over a 4,000-acre solar farm in southern Texas shows widespread damage after hail pummeled the area during severe thunderstorms.

After a storm blasts California and parts of the West into the holiday weekend and begins to push eastward, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flooding rain, will increase over the middle of the United States starting on Easter Sunday and continue into the first few days of April, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The first thunderstorms capable of producing severe weather will extend along a west-to-east boundary of warm air and cold air, including the middle of the Mississippi Valley, on Easter Sunday.

"The main threat of severe weather on Sunday will stem from significant hail," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. Hail to the size of golf balls is possible. Smaller hail could cover the ground in some areas.

This region will remain an active spot for heavy to locally severe thunderstorms into early next week. However, the main threat of severe weather will ramp up farther to the southwest over the Plains and the middle to lower part of the Mississippi Valley before pressing eastward.

On Monday, the main risk of severe thunderstorms is likely to extend from eastern Kansas to central Oklahoma and central Texas and expand to portions of northeastern Texas, much of Arkansas and Missouri before reaching parts of northern Louisiana, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky, western Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi by Monday night.

"All modes of severe weather are possible on Monday -- ranging from high winds and hail to flash flooding and tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"Some of the factors favoring the eruption of severe weather on Monday include a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and stiff winds in the lower part of the atmosphere," Rayno explained, "Warm air will already be in place."

There is a chance that cloud cover could limit the amount of severe thunderstorms or take the edge off some of the violent conditions. If much of the region ends up cloud-free or if the clouds break early in the day, the situation could evolve into a significant outbreak of severe weather.

On Tuesday, the threat of severe thunderstorms will shift eastward and extend from central Louisiana to southern Ohio and may reach into central parts of Alabama and northern Georgia.

It is possible that severe weather could extend to part of the Eastern Seaboard on Wednesday.

"Near and north of the primary severe weather zone, a swath of heavy rain will extend from parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana from Sunday to Monday before expanding to parts of Ohio and West Virginia from Monday to Tuesday," Bauer explained.

Forecasters urge people to have a way to receive severe weather alerts when dangerous storms are approaching, including the AccuWeather app.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A general 1-2 inches will pour down within this heavy rain zone, with local amounts of 2-4 inches and possibly more.

Enough rain may fall to spoil outdoor plans ranging from religious services to Easter egg hunts to barbeques and ball games and raise the risk of urban and small stream flash flooding. While the ground is already quite moist in part of this zone, there are pockets where a reasonable amount of rain is needed, such as in portions of Iowa, where extreme drought conditions exist.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.