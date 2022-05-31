Severe weather to close out May in central US
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 31, 2022 8:40 AM EDT
|
Updated May 31, 2022 8:40 AM EDT
AccuWeather forecasters say thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the central United States over the coming days, including the risk of damaging severe weather and flooding downpours.
Severe weather has been a daily occurrence across the central U.S. since Saturday when winds gusted to 75 mph near Gillette, Wyoming, and Buffalo, South Dakota.
The stormy weather made an appearance yet again Sunday evening and overnight, with storms rattling portions of the central and northern Plains. The intense storms continued into Monday, centered in Minnesota but also extending as far south as Kansas. Early Monday evening, a tornado was seen on the ground in Pipestone, Minnesota, while a report of tornado damage was reported around the same time in Forada, Minnesota.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The threat of intense storms will largely shift south and east Tuesday, potentially impacting a broad swath of the Heartland.
The highest concentration of severe storms is most likely across the Plains, from the panhandle of Texas to west-central Missouri. Residents in cities such as Amarillo, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; and Kansas City should stay aware of changing weather conditions and remain up to date on the latest watches and warnings.
While perhaps more isolated than areas to the southwest, intense storms will also be possible across a chunk of the Midwest. Springfield, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, could see storms roll through during the late afternoon and into the first part of Tuesday night. In Chicago, portions of the evening commute could be impacted.
Much like previous days, the most intense storms may be capable of producing hail the size of golf balls -- a size large enough to crack windows and damage property. Strong winds and perhaps a few tornadoes will also be possible.
"Compared to Monday, Tuesday's storms will be farther away from the strong jet stream, which may limit the tornado threat a bit," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said. "However, between the hail, straight-line winds and the threat of flooding, these storms should still be taken seriously."
Yet another round of severe weather is in the offing Wednesday afternoon, including areas that are hit by storms Tuesday.
While the most intense storms Wednesday could be isolated, places such as Amarillo and Oklahoma City may want to reconsider outdoor plans as rounds of rain and storms move through. While tornadoes may be less likely Wednesday, strong wind gusts and hail will remain a possibility.
While threats such as tornadoes and large hail may often appear most concerning, flooding may be the most substantial threat from Oklahoma to Missouri this week.
Mother Nature has shown in the past that such a large outbreak of severe storms is not needed to pose a major risk to lives and property. Rainfall totals can quickly rise over the span of several hours as storms repeatedly move through, a process that is known as "training."
As storms threaten to impact the same regions repeatedly, rainfall totals can vary greatly over a small geographical area. As a large volume of water flows into nearby rivers and streams, this can lead to flooding in locations that may have received much less rainfall.
The strongest storms are expected in the central U.S. Tuesday, but with the ground already saturated and a large volume of water already in rivers and streams, it will not take much rain to cause the same flooding impacts the following days.
"Many of these areas have already received above-normal rainfall for the month of May. It will take less rain than normal to lead to flash and river flooding," Hyde explained.
Most of the area threatened by flooding has had above-normal rainfall throughout May. As of Monday, Oklahoma City logged 138% of its normal May rainfall, while Wichita, Kansas, reached 175% of normal.
Forecasters believe that the stormy pattern will eventually break Thursday with several days of dry weather possible heading into the coming weekend.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Severe weather to close out May in central US
By Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 31, 2022 8:40 AM EDT | Updated May 31, 2022 8:40 AM EDT
AccuWeather forecasters say thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the central United States over the coming days, including the risk of damaging severe weather and flooding downpours.
Severe weather has been a daily occurrence across the central U.S. since Saturday when winds gusted to 75 mph near Gillette, Wyoming, and Buffalo, South Dakota.
The stormy weather made an appearance yet again Sunday evening and overnight, with storms rattling portions of the central and northern Plains. The intense storms continued into Monday, centered in Minnesota but also extending as far south as Kansas. Early Monday evening, a tornado was seen on the ground in Pipestone, Minnesota, while a report of tornado damage was reported around the same time in Forada, Minnesota.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
The threat of intense storms will largely shift south and east Tuesday, potentially impacting a broad swath of the Heartland.
The highest concentration of severe storms is most likely across the Plains, from the panhandle of Texas to west-central Missouri. Residents in cities such as Amarillo, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; and Kansas City should stay aware of changing weather conditions and remain up to date on the latest watches and warnings.
While perhaps more isolated than areas to the southwest, intense storms will also be possible across a chunk of the Midwest. Springfield, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, could see storms roll through during the late afternoon and into the first part of Tuesday night. In Chicago, portions of the evening commute could be impacted.
Much like previous days, the most intense storms may be capable of producing hail the size of golf balls -- a size large enough to crack windows and damage property. Strong winds and perhaps a few tornadoes will also be possible.
"Compared to Monday, Tuesday's storms will be farther away from the strong jet stream, which may limit the tornado threat a bit," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said. "However, between the hail, straight-line winds and the threat of flooding, these storms should still be taken seriously."
Yet another round of severe weather is in the offing Wednesday afternoon, including areas that are hit by storms Tuesday.
While the most intense storms Wednesday could be isolated, places such as Amarillo and Oklahoma City may want to reconsider outdoor plans as rounds of rain and storms move through. While tornadoes may be less likely Wednesday, strong wind gusts and hail will remain a possibility.
While threats such as tornadoes and large hail may often appear most concerning, flooding may be the most substantial threat from Oklahoma to Missouri this week.
Mother Nature has shown in the past that such a large outbreak of severe storms is not needed to pose a major risk to lives and property. Rainfall totals can quickly rise over the span of several hours as storms repeatedly move through, a process that is known as "training."
As storms threaten to impact the same regions repeatedly, rainfall totals can vary greatly over a small geographical area. As a large volume of water flows into nearby rivers and streams, this can lead to flooding in locations that may have received much less rainfall.
The strongest storms are expected in the central U.S. Tuesday, but with the ground already saturated and a large volume of water already in rivers and streams, it will not take much rain to cause the same flooding impacts the following days.
"Many of these areas have already received above-normal rainfall for the month of May. It will take less rain than normal to lead to flash and river flooding," Hyde explained.
Most of the area threatened by flooding has had above-normal rainfall throughout May. As of Monday, Oklahoma City logged 138% of its normal May rainfall, while Wichita, Kansas, reached 175% of normal.
Forecasters believe that the stormy pattern will eventually break Thursday with several days of dry weather possible heading into the coming weekend.
Continue Reading:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo