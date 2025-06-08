Severe thunderstorms to target Plains, Southeast through midweek

After destructive winds moved through parts of Oklahoma and Texas Sunday night, severe thunderstorms will continue to rumble across portions of the Plains and Southeast through at least midweek.

Severe storms have brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and flash flooding to the southern region of the U.S. These videos show significant flooding taking place in the state of Arkansas.

Another active week of severe weather in the central and eastern United States began as wind gusts of over 80 mph tore through parts of the southern Plains on Sunday.

This event was categorized as an extreme risk for severe weather, which has only been issued by AccuWeather six times since the spring of 2023. Additional rounds of destructive storms are expected to occur in the same area and elsewhere during the forthcoming week.

An approaching storm with a shelf cloud and rain shaft is visible during a Project ICECHIP operation on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Scotland, Texas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Following many active days of severe weather since last week, Mother Nature was not ready to relent on Sunday, with over 110 million people from the Lone Star State to near the nation's capital at risk for damaging storms.

As thunderstorms charged across Oklahoma and Texas, there were numerous reports of destructive wind gusts, baseball-sized hailstones and even a few tornadoes. In the wake of Sunday night's storms, nearly 100,000 remain without power across northern and eastern Texas.

The severe threat will continue into another week

The risk of damaging thunderstorms will not end with the weekend, as many of the same areas, and elsewhere, will experience severe weather through Tuesday.

One moderate risk for severe weather will be across the Southeast on Monday, extending from near Nashville to Atlanta and points south and west. The storm leading to this severe weather threat is the same one that brought the high-end severe weather to the Plains on Sunday.

Thunderstorms capable of bringing torrential rain, hail and damaging wind gusts will be in this region, which includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport. Any storms that roll through near there can lead to disruptions across the nationwide air travel grid.

Farther west, it will end up being another stormy day in the southern Plains, intersecting with many areas that will have experienced severe weather into Sunday night. Comparatively, the risk will be lower, but still, cities such as Amarillo and Austin, Texas, as well as Shreveport, Louisiana, will experience a threat from damaging storms.

By Tuesday, the overall risk for severe storms will be lower. While heavy rain appears to be the primary concern from the South to the Northeast, a few storms can still be capable of generating gusty winds from around the Interstate 95 corridor to the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

Another area of severe weather will be found across western Texas and New Mexico, with hail and damaging winds the primary concerns, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms will also be capable of producing torrential downpours, leading to flash flooding, particularly in western Texas, where the most rainfall has fallen this past weekend.

Though much of the thunderstorm activity has been concentrated across the southern tier of the nation during the early part of June, thunderstorm activity will be reignited across portions of the Midwest by the middle of the week.

On Wednesday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms from South Dakota to Wisconsin will be capable of producing hail, flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

