Severe thunderstorms to rumble across the Midwest through midweek

Rain is needed in the region, where drought has been growing in recent months, but it will come at a price since thunderstorms are expected to turn severe.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will occur across the Midwest as a slow-moving storm continues to drift through the region into midweek. However, the storms will also bring beneficial rainfall to the area which has been experiencing growing drought conditions in recent months, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The same system, an area of low pressure, that will trigger severe weather in the coming days was the culprit behind severe weather in Wisconsin Monday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) reported that a tornado touched down near New Glarus, Wisconsin, and was able to be confirmed by videos and photos posted on social media. New Glarus, home to the famed New Glarus Brewing Company, is a household name for just about any resident across the state of Wisconsin. No major damage has been reported in the wake of the twister.

Severe weather Tuesday is expected to touch off a bit farther to the south and east from where storms turned nasty Monday. Thunderstorms could turn severe across portions of Illinois, Indiana and northern Kentucky, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Many major cities and interstates will be in the path of severe weather Tuesday. Residents of Chicago and Indianapolis and motorists traveling along interstates 55, 65, 70, 80, and 94 could be in the crosshairs of rapidly changing conditions as the day progresses.

The primary risk associated with the expected thunderstorm activity Tuesday includes hail, drenching downpours, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps another tornado or two. Wind gusts associated with severe thunderstorm activity Tuesday will generally top out between 50 and 60 mph, but some of the most intense thunderstorms could produce wind gusts that approach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph.

Wind gusts of that magnitude can easily topple trees, overturn high-profile vehicles and cut power.

Severe weather Wednesday will pose similar dangers, but the swirling area of low pressure will cause the volatile thunderstorms to erupt across portions of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Severe weather will threaten major metropolitan areas like Louisville, Cincinnati, and the eastern suburbs of Nashville Wednesday.

The system igniting severe weather is expected to lose intensity into the day Thursday, ending the severe thunderstorm risk. However, because of the slow forward progression of the low, many of the same areas affected by severe weather across the Ohio Valley can expect a continued risk for showers and a few rumbles of thunder into the day Thursday.

Looking ahead to late week, good news is on the way for anyone hoping for a return of warm and sunny weather across the Midwest. A return of high pressure should make for a perfect weekend to get out and enjoy outdoor activities, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.