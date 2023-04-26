Severe thunderstorms to continue pestering southern US

As multiple storms track across the southern United States into this weekend, rounds of severe weather will develop and propagate eastward with different threats expected to unfold in separate areas on a daily basis, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

An abundance of cool air will limit severe thunderstorm activity over the Midwest and Northeast through this weekend and into next week. However, severe thunderstorms could still ignite over the Southern states.

While the overall pattern does not favor a major outbreak of tornadoes through at least Friday, even one twister in a populated area can pose a major threat to lives and trigger significant property damage. Forecasters urge people to take all severe weather threats seriously, have a plan of action ahead of storms and seek shelter when severe storms are imminent.

On Tuesday, a smattering of storms with hail and high winds developed over Texas and Florida. While there were less than four dozen reports of severe weather in both states, hail to the size of golf balls and baseballs occurred in Lake County, Florida, and in several counties in Texas.

The stretch from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night and Thursday is when the most significant round of severe weather could occur.

A few additional heavy to severe storms will light up the atmosphere into Wednesday evening in the Florida Peninsula. Forecasters say the public should be alert for frequent lightning strikes, damaging hail, strong wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Storms are likely to evolve into a solid line as they progress eastward from central Texas Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologists say a greater concentration of severe weather is expected in areas from just west of Dallas through the Metroplex and southeastward to locales north of Houston. The storm could hit the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area close to the evening rush hour.

The risk of severe weather into Wednesday night includes the major cities of Austin, San Antonio and part of the Houston metro area.

As the line of storms advances across the South on Thursday, much of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana will be at risk of severe weather at any time. The intensity of the storms may ease late in the morning, but the storms could grow stronger once again due to the heating of the day during the afternoon and early evening.

The main threats on Thursday will be high winds, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes, but a couple of tornadoes and/or waterspouts are possible, as well as a few incidents of hail. Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and New Orleans are some of the major cities at risk on Thursday.

The Florida Peninsula should get a break from severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

As the storm system tracks across the Carolinas on Friday, heavy to locally severe thunderstorms will be possible south of the storm system, including in Florida.

The main risks will range from flash flooding and sudden lightning strikes to incidents of high winds and perhaps hail. Any severe thunderstorm has the potential to produce a brief tornado or waterspout with little notice.

Farther west, as a new storm rolls across the southern Plains, thunderstorms will again erupt over central and eastern Texas.

The full spectrum of severe weather — including high winds, large hail, flash flooding, frequent lightning strikes and perhaps a few tornadoes— will be possible with the strongest thunderstorms in Texas on Friday.

This new round of severe weather — or at least heavy, gusty thunderstorms — will progress eastward across the Southern states on Saturday and Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists will provide updates on that situation as warranted in the coming days.

