Severe thunderstorms, repeat downpours to soak Central states

An active pattern will set up across the Plains, featuring round after round of strong to severe thunderstorms that could result in hail damage, travel delays, damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

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You’ve probably seen video before of two tornadoes swirling next to each other. Can those two crash into each other?

A persistently stormy pattern has set up across the Central states this weekend, one that will carry over into early next week across a similar region. While sporadic showers and thunderstorms recently dampened this region over the last few days, forecasters say there could be more substantial downpours on the way.

Risk for hail, damaging winds, downpours through the weekend

Through Saturday evening, an expansive risk for severe thunderstorms will develop from locations in eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming south to Central and West Texas. A corridor including areas from Rapid City, South Dakota, southeast to the western suburbs of Wichita, Kansas, is forecast to face a moderate risk for severe weather through the evening.

As robust thunderstorms form across this region, they could bring the risk of hail damage and even isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts may be locally damaging within storms, gusting to 55-65 miles per hour at times. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts is 90 mph.

By the afternoon on Sunday, another threat for severe weather will arise in the Plains. From eastern Montana to the tri-state area of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, thunderstorms that fire will pose some risk of producing severe-level hazards like hail, localized flooding and damaging winds.

Travelers along portions of interstates 29, 80, 90 and 94 are urged to monitor for changing conditions and to stay weather aware. Robust storms of this nature could easily reduce visibility for drivers and could potentially result in vehicle damage if hailstones are large enough. Moderate to severe damage to vehicles may occur if hailstones reach diameters 1-inch or greater.

Storms brewing across the Plains again early week

Following a wet weekend across the Central states, forecasters warn that additional storms will be brewing across a similar zone into the early week period. Waves of rain and moisture-laden thunderstorms will soak locations from eastern Montana, the Dakotas and as far south as Texas and Oklahoma in the days to come.

There will also be a separate risk for potent storms deeper into the southeastern United States on Monday, featuring an increased risk for flooding.

"Repeat downpours can be accompanied by a threat for severe thunderstorms across much of the Tennessee and portions of the Mississippi Valley on Monday. Cities such as Nashville and Memphis can be threatened by hail and damaging winds later Monday into Monday evening, which could make for a slow commute home Monday evening," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

While a large sector of northern Arkansas into Tennessee is currently facing drought levels ranging from moderate to exceptional and could use the rain, rapid runoff due to dry soils could exacerbate the risk for flash flooding.

Tuesday: Another moderate risk for severe weather

As yet another feature plunges into the north-central section of the country on Tuesday and Tuesday night, it will be capable of producing another round of active thunderstorms and even flooding.

"A renewed threat for severe weather will occur across the Plains late Tuesday into Tuesday night as a vigorous storm will move eastward from the northern Rockies toward the Dakotas. This storm, coupled with an unstable air mass, will set the stage for clusters of severe thunderstorms across the region," explained Pydynowski.

Pydynowski added that the greatest risk area will be across the western Dakotas and Black Hills, including around Rapid City and northward toward Minot and Williston.

"Downpours that can reduce visibility, large hail and damaging winds can be threats once again to motorists and truckers Tuesday afternoon and evening along interstates 90 and 94. These storms can continue into Tuesday night, which can be particularly dangerous," noted Pydynowski.

Given the multitude of hazards expected over the upcoming days, residents are urged to have multiple ways to receive audible severe weather warnings at night, including NOAA weather radio and the AccuWeather app.

As additional storms trek across the central U.S. into midweek, more chances for strong to severe storms may arise.

As the pattern continues to be ironed out, check back on AccuWeather.com for the latest forecast information.

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