Mid-Atlantic to have mainly dry, cool weekend as New England is soaked

Cool Canadian air will deliver a dry, comfortable weekend from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic, while chilly rain, gusty winds and even mountain snow create raw conditions across New England.

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AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno explains why this weekend offers plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors, for the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic.

Canadian air will bring mainly dry and pleasant weather from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic this weekend while chilly rain soaks parts of northern and eastern New England.

The transition to cooler air began Thursday and Friday. Compared to midweek highs, temperatures were running 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower in many areas while humidity levels dropped significantly.

That dry air will play a key role in the weekend weather from Michigan and Ohio to the coasts of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Conditions will be much different from last weekend, when the region experienced rounds of chilly rain and miserable conditions for outdoor activities.

Sunday will be dry with lower humidity and some sunshine from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic, including the stretch of the Appalachians in between.

In New York City, highs in the upper 70s Friday gave way to around the 60-degree mark on Saturday with a chilly breeze. However, Sunday will be slightly warmer with sunshine and lighter winds after a cool start to the day.

The Washington, D.C., area can expect lighter winds and abundant sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Last weekend, nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain disrupted outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, conditions across New England will be significantly cooler and wetter weekend. Parts of New England may be considerably worse than last weekend.

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Farther north, conditions will be even harsher and less favorable for outdoor activities such as hiking or fishing. Several inches of wet snow are forecast to accumulate across the highest elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine into Saturday morning. Blustery, cold conditions will continue Sunday with additional showers.

Part of the zone from the Great Lakes to near the mid-Atlantic coast will have a new extended stretch of dry weather. Some progress made by the wet conditions from Memorial Day weekend is likely to be erased in terms of drought.

In other areas near the Great Lakes, where rain has been more abundant this spring, the dry spell will be welcome.

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