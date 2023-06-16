Severe storms to rumble from Pennsylvania to North Carolina

Millions of people will be in the path of an intense line of thunderstorms that will sweep across the mid-Atlantic, unleashing potentially damaging winds and torrential downpours. Will the storms stick around into Father’s Day?

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Kristina Shalhoup go over the three main weather headlines to kick off the morning of June 16.

Thunderstorms could pack a punch and unleash downpours and severe weather in a large part of the mid-Atlantic through Friday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Severe thunderstorms are likely to stretch from New York City to southeastern portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and into North Carolina -- a zone home to tens of millions of people.

"The thunderstorms will continue to break out across portions of the Northeast through Friday evening as a front, dividing warm and humid air to the east from slightly cooler and less humid air to the west, approaches," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.

Many modes of severe weather are possible, ranging from strong, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding to hail.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect the highest concentration of severe storms to focus along a corridor from New Jersey to eastern North Carolina.

Humid conditions will make it feel notably sticky in the area, indicating plenty of moisture available to fuel the severe storms, which can spawn torrential downpours, result in flash flooding and cause ponding of water on roadways.

"A number of communities may be hit with winds that can knock down trees or break tree limbs, triggering power outages and threatening minor property damage," Rinde said.

Cities that face robust thunderstorms include Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, with winds gusting to 55 to 65 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph.

"It looks like we could see some of these heavier storms into the afternoon for Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia," Rinde continued, adding that storms will shift east of this corridor by the evening hours.

Forecasters urged motorists who have plans to travel around the afternoon rush hour in areas like Richmond and portions of Delaware should remain on high alert as any thunderstorm could cause severe reductions in visibility and high winds.

Although the wet and soggy weather will stick around through Friday evening, Father's Day weekend will turn dry and comfortable across much of the mid-Atlantic.

Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will linger in New England on Saturday as the slow-moving area of low pressure behind the severe weather in the mid-Atlantic pivots northward. Wet weather will be more isolated by Sunday in New England, but a shower cannot be ruled out.

"Any outdoor plans for the Father's Day weekend could be rained out in portions of New England," Rinde said. Areas from Ohio to the Jersey Shore and south into Virginia should remain dry.

