Severe storms to bring numerous risks over multiday stretch in central, eastern US

AccuWeather forecasters say that a dizzying amount of severe storms could form this week and target areas from the High Plains to New England.

Several disturbances will spawn pockets of severe weather from the northern Plains to the East Coast through the second half of the week.

Potent storms packing strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes will affect many parts of the United States this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. From the Northeast and Southeast to the Plains and Midwest, severe weather will impact millions of Americans.

There will be anywhere from a half dozen to a dozen large zones where thunderstorms will be roaming about into late this week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Pop-up thunderstorms can occur just about anywhere on a given day in the heat and humidity of a July afternoon and evening. The weather pattern this week will be conducive to the formation of those types of storms through Friday in many parts of the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

A key factor behind the persistent severe weather will be a southward shift in the jet stream. Meteorologists say the jet stream will continue to dip farther south than usual, and fuel long-tracking complexes of severe thunderstorms through Friday from parts of the Rockies to the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

AccuWeather meteorologists have narrowed down the areas where these thunderstorm complexes will track. Some of them could affect the same areas on a daily basis.

Tracking multiple storm threats into Tuesday night

There are four areas where thunderstorms are likely to form on a regional basis into Tuesday night. These locations will be in the Northeast and in multiple patches from the Rockies to the northern Plains and the Tennessee Valley.

The main threats from the storms in the Northeast will be flash flooding and localized strong wind gusts.

Meanwhile, a potent complex of thunderstorms will continue to roll southeastward through Tuesday night after hitting areas from eastern Nebraska to central Missouri on Tuesday.

This complex will roll across large parts of Kentucky and Tennessee Tuesday night, but a new zone of thunderstorms will erupt over Missouri and track over some of the same areas that were hit by the initial complex. In addition to the likelihood of storms with strong winds and hail, flash flooding is also a concern.

Another zone where thunderstorms will erupt and become locally severe into Tuesday night will extend from northern Utah to southern Wyoming and northern and eastern Colorado. These storms are likely to produce powerful wind gusts, flash flooding and a few incidents of hail.

Storms will also erupt over portions of the southern Canadian Prairies and extend through the eastern parts of the Dakotas and into western Minnesota.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 90 mph will be possible with the storms over the northern Plains. In addition, there is the potential for a few tornadoes to be spawned.

This same system will continue to track to the southeast across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday and finish up in parts of the Northeast states Friday.

Zones to watch for severe weather, flooding Wednesday

On Wednesday the risk of severe thunderstorms, which will be greatest during the late afternoon and evening hours, will extend from northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin to northeastern New Mexico and part of the Texas Panhandle.

The greatest potential for storms packing a few tornadoes, powerful wind gusts and large hail will likely be in central Minnesota, where the storms may carry on through much of the night.

Hundreds of miles to the southeast, the same batch of thunderstorms that originated over the central Plains Tuesday will continue to cause trouble by way of a spin-off complex or two over Tennessee and Kentucky as well as the southern portions of Illinois Wednesday. Residents living in these areas have the potential to experience strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

Part of this zone was hit repeatedly by torrential downpours and historic flash flooding last summer. Even though the setup this week is a bit different, there is some risk that life-threatening flash flooding could develop in some communities into Wednesday.

The risk of severe weather will also extend farther to the east through southern West Virginia, North Carolina, much of Virginia, southeastern Maryland, Delaware and perhaps southern New Jersey into Wednesday evening.

The same system capable of producing a few tornadoes over parts of the northern Plains Wednesday will shift into the heart of the Midwest Thursday.

Thursday's storms could produce tornadoes

"There may be enough wind shear in the atmosphere associated with a storm system that pivots across the Midwest to allow tornadoes to develop in the strongest thunderstorms on Thursday in parts of the Great Lakes region," AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will encompass much of the Ohio Valley as well as the western slopes of the central Appalachians from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. Severe storms may extend as far to the southeast as souther and western Virginia and northeastern North Carolina as well.

AccuWeather meteorologists will also be monitoring the potential for a high-powered thunderstorm complex hundreds of miles farther to the west over the Plains Thursday.

"As a disturbance pushes to the east of the Rockies in central Colorado on Thursday, a potent batch of severe thunderstorms is likely to get going from eastern Colorado to western Kansas," Douty said.

The full spectrum of severe weather is possible with the complex Thursday over the central and southern Plains, including storms with large hail and perhaps a few tornadoes.

More severe weather likely Friday

As the complex of storms from the central Plains continues to move along, parts of the middle Mississippi and Tennessee valleys could again be hit with flooding downpours and strong wind gusts Friday. More storms may also erupt farther to the west once again near the Wyoming and Colorado Rockies.

Similarly, as the storm system over the North Central states from Thursday moves eastward, the risk of severe weather, along with flash flooding, will shift into the Northeast Friday.

"Parts of New England and parts of New York state will have to be watched closely for severe thunderstorms on Friday," DePodwin cautioned.

In the past several weeks there have been several incidents of deadly flooding in the Northeast, including in Pennsylvania, Vermont and New York.

Severe storm, flooding risk will continue beyond Friday

As long as the jet stream continues to dip southward into the northern part of the U.S. and a dome of heat persists over the Southwest and South Central states, surges of moisture will continue to fuel more severe thunderstorms this weekend and beyond.

The latest indications are that the pattern will persist through the end of July, according to AccuWeather's team of long-range meteorologists.

