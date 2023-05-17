Severe storms to bring hazards, needed rain to Plains states

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Many parts of the southwestern Plains are facing extreme levels of drought, but some relief could be on the way in the coming days.

AccuWeather meteorologists say rounds of severe weather will threaten a portion of the south-central United States through the end of the week, bringing both good and bad news to the region.

Meaningful rainfall has been difficult to come by across the Plains states where persistent drought conditions range in severity from moderate to exceptional, the highest category on the U.S. Drought Monitor's scale. Although the weather pattern through the end of the week will bring some welcome rain to the region, it will also spark the risk of damaging thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

The stormy culprit will be a cold front sweeping from northwest to southeast across the nation's midsection through Friday. As this front collides with warm, moist air along its path, feisty thunderstorms can develop each afternoon.

AccuWeather's severe weather experts have outlined an area from the Texas Panhandle northward to South Dakota and westward to the Front Range of the Rockies for the risk of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday. The major metro areas along Interstate 25, such as Denver, could be in the clear of severe weather as the greatest risk of thunderstorm development will be to the east.

"Storms coming off the Front Range Wednesday afternoon and evening can pack a punch, bringing strong wind gusts and even hail," AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor said.

Severe storms are expected to drop farther to the south across the Plains states on Thursday afternoon and evening. West Texas is expected to be the focal point of the stormy weather this day.

Forecasters say the risk of tornadoes on both Wednesday and Thursday is lower than last week when dozens of twisters were reported across the center of the country. The most significant hazards this region will face will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and downpours, with an isolated risk of a tornado or two through Thursday evening.

"Due to the dryness of the ground, any downpour will be beneficial, but it can also lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas and on streets," Taylor said, adding that portions of Oklahoma may be particularly at risk on Thursday night.

The dry, hard ground has a more difficult time absorbing heavy rainfall, resulting in an excess of runoff, forecasters say.

The cold front and subsequent severe weather risk will progress to the south and east at the end of the week, putting areas from the Big Bend of Texas to portions of the lower Ohio Valley in the zone at risk for damaging thunderstorms.

AccuWeather meteorologists say wind gusts that are strong enough to knock down trees and power lines, as well as large hail, will be the main hazards once again to close out the week. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area will face its greatest risk of severe thunderstorms late Friday.

"Travelers along I-30 and I-35 could be met with hazardous driving conditions, including ponding on roadways and reduced visibility in the heaviest thunderstorms," Taylor said.

AccuWeather experts remind those who have outdoor plans in the areas at risk over the next few days to keep a close eye on the sky and seek proper shelter if thunder is heard.

On Monday, a lightning strike in Bosque County, Texas, located south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killed one man and injured his six-year-old son as the pair were walking home from a school bus stop, The Dallas Morning News reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, the child remained hospitalized.

Rain could help put a small dent in the drought

The stormy weather may not be ideal for those with outdoor or travel plans, but it will be welcome news for those in dire need of rain across the region.

"This rain will not totally alleviate the drought, but if it happens, it will certainly put a dent in it," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

In addition to the wet weather expected into Friday across the hardest-hit drought areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be more opportunities for rounds of thunderstorms dropping beneficial rain across the Plains states into late May.

Since the rain will be coming from pop-up thunderstorms as opposed to a larger, more uniform swath of rain, there will still be some areas that miss out on meaningful precipitation.

