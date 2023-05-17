Lightning strike kills father, injures son in Texas

A lightning strike left a Texas man dead and sent one of his two sons to the hospital on Monday. There have now been three lightning-related deaths in the U.S. so far this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning in central Texas on Monday evening as he was walking his two sons home from the bus stop. One of his sons, who was reportedly holding the father's hand, was injured in the incident.

Bosque County deputies responded to a 911 call that two individuals were struck by lightning in Valley Mills, Texas, just after 5 p.m., local time, Monday. Emergency responders pronounced the adult male, who was later identified as Matthew Boggs, dead at the scene. A 6-year-old child, later identified as Grayson Boggs, was found unresponsive but still breathing, according to a news release from Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

After multiple CPR attempts, Grayson was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained as of Tuesday night.

Just feet away from the incident was Grayson's brother, 11-year-old Elijah Boggs. Elijah told KWTX that the whole encounter was scary.

“I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over, and he was kind of smiling a little bit. I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over, the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple,” Elijah told KWTX.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up by a family friend, the next 72 hours will be crucial for Grayson as doctors watch his heart, lungs and kidneys for any damage.

"I always took care of him because he was the one that God gave to me," Matthew's mother, and grandmother to the two children, Angela Boggs, told KWTX. "Now my responsibility is to take care of my grandbabies."

According to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, Texas, scattered thunderstorms were moving through the region between 4 and 6 p.m. on Monday evening. No severe thunderstorm warnings were issued with the storm that passed through on Monday evening.

This is the third lightning death in the United States this year and the first in Texas. The first lightning fatality occurred on April 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania, which is located just south of Philadelphia. A day later, another lightning death occurred in Brevard County, Florida.

Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages two lighting fatalities through May 16, according to data from the National Lightning Safety Council.

"Texas ranks second in the nation, behind Florida, in terms of lightning fatalities with 19 in the past 10 years," Lightning Safety Specialist for the council John Jensenius said in a press release. "However, the last known lightning fatality in Texas occurred almost 3 years ago on July 2, 2020, when a 16-year-old boy was struck outside his home."

