Severe storms set to continue across central U.S.

Severe storms struck the Midwest this weekend, bringing flooding, wind damage and even tornadoes. Forecasters say that Monday may be even more active.

Copied

Prior to this weekend, much of the north-central United States had experienced a period of calm weather, avoiding the deluges across the Southwest and through the Gulf Coast states, including historic rainfall in Dallas. However after two active days this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will continue in the Plains and Midwest on Monday.

As is typical in the summer months, a plethora of heat and moisture is present across much of the central U.S., and a disturbance tracking across the country will tap into the warmth and humidity to generate storms.

"With warm and humid air in place, an approaching storm system will lead to a dip in the jet stream, helping to provide the final push necessary for these thunderstorms to quickly develop," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained.

Storms first developed in the Midwest on Saturday, with over a dozen reports of damaging winds and hail in Iowa and Minnesota. The Minneapolis area was especially hard hit as damaging thunderstorms rolled through, with reports of flooding at the Minnesota State Fair.

More of the same continued in the Midwest on Sunday. Storms first developed in northern Illinois and Wisconsin, with another zone of development in Minnesota that pushed into western Wisconsin. A separate area of severe storms also developed well to the south across Oklahoma. Overall, over two dozen reports of hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm Prediction Center. At least 1 tornado was also confirmed, touching down near Prinsburg, Minnesota.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

More storms are predicted to rumble across the central U.S. to kick off the work week with the severe weather potential expanding to include areas from Michigan through the Texas Panhandle. Given the exact setup in the atmosphere, Monday may be more active than the previous two days.

"The area of greatest concern will stretch from eastern Iowa through southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. Here, a fast moving and intense line of storms may move through, and damaging winds may not be hard to come by," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger said.

Farther south and west toward the Plains, thunderstorms may be more isolated overall, and some spots may stay dry entirely. But with favorable ingredients in the atmosphere, any storm that develops will have a chance to turn severe.

In Chicago, the worst storms may coincide with an already busy evening commute. Storms may otherwise be especially impactful to travel as families take advantage of the last weekends of summer. Air travel may be impacted in cities such as Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis and Oklahoma City, as thunderstorms contribute to travel delays and cancellations.

Travelers that elect to travel by road could also face weather-related disruptions, especially along portions of interstates 25, 55, 70, 80 and 90. Drivers are urged to allow for extra time when driving through poor weather and to never cross through flooded roadways.

Additionally, with storms likely to move quickly, calm conditions can turn dangerous in a matter of minutes. Those in the severe threat area, especially those spending lengthy amounts of time outdoors, will want to monitor the latest watches and warnings in the event storms arrive.

Folks waiting for the return of dry conditions will not have to wait too long as thunderstorms are foreseen to clear much of the region by Tuesday as thunderstorms instead target the Northeast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.