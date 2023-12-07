Severe storms roaring from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast

A strengthening storm system will bring additional chances for severe thunderstorms that can trigger power outages and endanger lives and property from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast this weekend.

Locally damaging thunderstorms will charge across the southeastern United States over the weekend, with the strongest storms being capable of spinning up tornadoes.

Thunderstorms will erupt this weekend as a strengthening storm system triggers severe weather that could threaten lives and property over the Mississippi Valley, with the peak threat early Saturday night. However, AccuWeather meteorologists also warn that damaging storms are also likely along much of the Atlantic Seaboard on Sunday and Sunday night.

Through Saturday night, potent thunderstorms will continue to erupt over a broad area that encompasses the middle and lower Mississippi Valley and much of the Ohio Valley.

By Saturday afternoon, tornado watches were already put in place across a swath of southeastern Arkansas, northern Mississppi, western Tennessee into Kentucky. A tornado warning was issued shortly before noon CST, warning of a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" near the town of Dresden and moving to the northeast.

Storm reports across western Tennessee listed that the storm caused damage to trees and power lines along with structural damage to the National Guard Armory and a fire station. By early Saturday afternoon, three preliminary tornado reports were sent in from Stewart and Montgomery counties in Tennessee.

Through Saturday night, the moderate risk for severe storms will continue across the Mississippi Valley with dangers of powerful wind gusts, hail and perhaps a few tornadoes.

Any tornadoes across the region are most likely to form from thunderstorms that are separated from a larger cluster of showers and thunderstorms.

The darkness and terrain in the region will add to the danger because people may not be able to see a twister approaching their location. The terrain in this region is not as flat as it is over the Great Plains but hilly with many wooded locations. It is possible that some tornadoes that form may also be shrouded by low clouds and could occur during heavy rain.

Later Saturday night, as the storms push into the zone from Ohio to central Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, southeastern Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, they will mostly pack a gusty wind and flash flood threat. At this point, the storms will take on more of a solid line.

That line of heavy rain will align with a cold front and advance eastward across the central and southern Appalachians and northeastern Gulf coast on Sunday morning and midday before reaching the Eastern Seaboard Sunday afternoon and night. High winds will accompany and precede the rain. Not all locations may experience thunder and lightning as the storms grind eastward toward the sea.

Heavy rain, high winds and poor visibility will make for major travel disruptions in the major hubs of Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Ground stops and flight delays are likely.

Typically, severe weather peaks in the central United States and diminishes somewhat upon crossing the Appalachians and reaching the Atlantic coast.

However, in this case, while the tornado threat may be brief and limited to parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys early Saturday night, the parent storm and cold front will gain strength from Saturday night to Monday as they move along.

