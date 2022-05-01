Renewed risk for severe storms this week across drought-stricken Plains
A storm emerging from the West will bring another threat of downpours, hail, gusty winds and tornadoes to the Plains this week.
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published May 1, 2022 5:49 AM EDT
Updated May 1, 2022 6:36 AM EDT
Storm Chaser Brandon Clement captured stunning drone video of the aftermath of the damaging tornado that ripped through Andover, Kansas, on April 29.
As the third month of the primary severe weather season peak begins, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring multiple threats for storm development across the south-central United States in the coming days.
On Friday and Saturday, a potent storm produced strong-to-severe thunderstorms across the country's center, which prompted tornado warnings across at least seven states.
One tornado carved a path of destruction from Sedgwick County into Butler County in Kansas shortly after 8 p.m. central time Friday. Teams from the Wichita National Weather Service office were sent out on Saturday to gather data and estimate the possible rating of the tornado. Further assessment will be ongoing on Sunday to compile more information and make an official determination.
Meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure expected to emerge from the central Rocky Mountains Sunday evening. The storm has the potential to produce a multiday threat of severe storms from far eastern New Mexico to portions of Missouri and Arkansas.
On Sunday afternoon, the storm threat will develop along the New Mexico and Texas border through the Oklahoma panhandle and advance eastward throughout the overnight hours.
"A warm front to lift northward across the state of Texas with a dryline setting up across far eastern New Mexico. As the front lifts northward, it will open the door for Gulf moisture to surge back along the dryline," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico collides with the piece of energy diving out of the West, it will provide the spark needed for thunderstorm development.
Storms erupting from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night will be capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Forecasters say that wind gusts within the strongest storms could reach the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.
"Regions from eastern New Mexico to western Texas are currently facing exceptional drought, so they will take any rain they can get; however, some of that rain will be quite heavy," stated Bauer.
Some cities impacted by storms on Friday and Saturday will once again be within the hot zone for potential severe storm development as storms transition eastward on Monday.
"Rain and storms will be ongoing in the morning across the I-35 corridor from Wichita to Oklahoma City. This activity is expected to push eastward later in the morning and can allow the atmosphere to destabilize going into the afternoon," according to Bauer.
Depending on how quickly the rain clears during the early morning, another disruptive evening could occur on Monday from southeastern Kansas to central Oklahoma. The risk for renewed rounds of downpours, travel disruptions, hail, and even the threat of tornadoes can impact cities such as Wichita, Kansas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, explained Bauer.
From early to midweek, the area of low pressure that can produce storms on Sunday and Monday across the southern Plans is expected to track farther east into the Ohio Valley.
Forecasters say that there will be additional chances for the southern High Plains to have beneficial rainfall by midweek.
"Yet another storm following a similar path through the interior West on Wednesday can bring the chance for strong thunderstorms back into the forecast for the region," noted Bauer.
