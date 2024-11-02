Severe storms, flooding to impact central US through Election Day

Thunderstorms rumbled from Oklahoma to Iowa on the evening of Oct. 30, packed with pelting hail, powerful wind gusts and pouring rain.

A storm will deliver much-needed rain to the Plains and Midwest through the remainder of this weekend and into early next week. Unfortunately, flooding and severe weather are also expected.

Storms began as early as Friday evening, with a few reports of hail and damaging winds in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. The risk of severe weather will expand eastward through Saturday evening. At this time, only some risk of severe weather is expected.

It is possible that storms weaken as they move into Oklahoma on Saturday evening. However, additional storms are expected to develop in West Texas and those are likely to last through much of Saturday night as they progress into western and central Oklahoma. Of the two rounds of storms, the second is forecast to be more intense.

A relative lull in severe weather is likely on Sunday morning as storms lose intensity as they move into eastern Oklahoma. However, more storms will rapidly develop on Sunday afternoon. A line of storms will quickly form from central Oklahoma to northern and central Texas. By Sunday night, those storms will move into northeastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City will have the risk of severe weather after dark.

With some areas receiving multiple rounds of storms, a growing concern will become flooding. Despite widespread drought, too much rain is likely to fall too quickly. In addition, the ground is often less able to absorb rainfall during a drought. This is because of the ground hardening due to a lack of moisture.

Heading into the new workweek, the peak of severe weather is expected.

"The multi-day early November severe weather outbreak is likely to reach a peak on Monday, with a large moderate risk area that extends from just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex northeastward to around Kansas City," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Flash flooding, damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes can occur within this corridor, impacting travel on interstates 35, 40 and 44.

AccuWeather severe experts will continue to monitor Monday's potential. It is possible that an eventual upgrade to a high risk will be needed. Regardless, widespread damaging winds are expected on Monday. Similar to the weekend, the risk will last into the overnight hours.

"The severe weather threat will continue in some areas after sunset, which is particularly dangerous," cautioned Pydynowski.

Pydynowski also advised people to make sure they have alerts enabled and audible on their AccuWeather app to receive warnings at night.

There will be a much lower risk of severe weather as millions head to the polls to cast their votes on Election Day. That said, it will not be a dry day nationwide.

"Those in lines outdoors waiting to vote on Tuesday will need to be prepared for the threat of lightning and heavy downpours which could extend from portions of Louisiana and Arkansas northeastward into the middle Mississippi River Valley and Lower Ohio Valley," said Pydynowski.

Thunderstorms are unlikely farther to the north, but a chilly, rainy day is in the forecast for swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan.

"Some localized downpours could lead to ponding on roadways across parts of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern lower Michigan," said Pydynowski.

By the time the rain is all said and done on Tuesday, many areas will have several inches of rain. Flash flooding will be concern with a large area of 4-8 inches of rain. Some locations in a swath from southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri through northeastern and central Oklahoma are expected to receive 8-12 inches of rain. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 18 inches.

The Plains and Midwest are expected to dry out by midweek, as rain moves eastward into the Ohio Valley and Southeast. In those locations, there is little concern for severe weather or flooding at this time.

