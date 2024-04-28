Severe storm threat to continue into early week

In the aftermath of the powerful storms and catastrophic damage from late last week into the start of the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say that the severe weather threat will not cease just yet.

Damage from an intense tornado on April 27 was seen the morning after in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Video shows shredded buildings, thrown vehicles and huge piles of debris.

As an expansive storm continues to roll eastward across the Plains this weekend, it will spark yet another day featuring severe weather hazards for roughly a 900-mile stretch of the country.

Through Sunday night, the primary corridor at risk for severe thunderstorms will range from population centers like San Antonio to Omaha, Nebraska, and St. Louis, Missouri. Some of which are areas that have already faced one or several rounds of impacts from destructive storms over the last few days.

Storms continue to roll across the Plains

AccuWeather forecasters highlight that although residents should stay weather aware in the coming days as the threat for severe weather continues across portions of the Central U.S., conditions into early this week are not expected to ramp up quite as much as the widespread destruction observed previously on Friday and Saturday.

"The threat for severe weather will continue into the workweek, albeit at a slightly lower tenor, thanks to a lower risk for tornadoes," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Throughout the day on Sunday, the main push of storm energy will advance northeastward from the nation’s midsection into the midwestern states. Along its southern flank, a cold front will trail behind across Oklahoma and Texas, ushering moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the South Central states.

"On Sunday, while much of the Plains catches their breath, the Mississippi Valley will become the focus for flooding downpours, strong winds and hail. A tornado or two still cannot be ruled out," noted Deger.

View of the AccuWeather Radar across Texas around 7:30 a.m. CT, Sunday, April 28th.

By Sunday morning, thunderstorms and hefty downpours were already spreading across central Texas to eastern Oklahoma. Morning hourly rainfall reports in Texas between Austin and Waco soared upwards of 1.50-2.00 inches in spots as pockets of intense rainfall spread from west to east in a concentrated line of storms.

Into the overnight period, the threat for flooding downpours will continue as the line of thunderstorms redevelops and advances eastward toward the Mississippi Valley. Ponding on roadways, travel disruptions and flash flooding will be a concern across a wide swath from northeast Texas into Arkansas and northwest Louisiana.

Activity shifts to the Gulf Coast

Into Monday, the corridor of rain and storms are projected to track south and eastward to the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. As energy swings across southern Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, far southwestern Tennessee and western Alabama, storms that develop from Monday to Monday evening will pose some risk for severe weather.

"By Monday, the risk will shift to the Lower Mississippi Valley and South. With a greater amount of moisture available in the atmosphere here, the primary concern will be from torrential rainfall. A few storms could still, however, bring gusty winds and hail," explained Deger.

Cities such as Jackson, Mississippi, New Orleans, and Mobile, Alabama, will fall within the hazard zone on Monday. Forecasters warn that thunderstorms may reach coastal locations like New Orleans by the late afternoon or evening hours.

A new storm emerges into the central states

As locations from Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, recover and cleanup efforts continue from the impacts severe storms brought last Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that another day containing risk will arise in the region early his week.

"A new storm emerging in the northern Plains on Tuesday will bring a damaging wind risk to the upper Midwest. Again, the threat for tornadoes will be lower than with the last storm on Friday and Saturday, but a rogue twister cannot be ruled out," added Deger.

Forecasters outline that metro areas such as Kansas City, Missouri, will also face some risk for severe weather late Tuesday. Motorists along interstates 35, 70, 80 and 90 may contend with gusty crosswinds and localized downpours if traveling late in the day on Tuesday.

