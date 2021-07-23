Rubble smolders in footage captured after Dixie Fire destruction
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 23, 2021 3:15 PM EDT
As the Dixie Fire continues to burn more than 100,000 acres, at least eight homes and a historic mine have been destroyed by the blaze.
The Dixie Fire ablaze in Northern California’s Butte and Plumas counties has burned more than 142,000 acres as of Friday morning. The fire, which has been active since last week, was only 18% contained, according to authorities.
The fire was threatening 1,510 structures and had destroyed eight, according to a Friday morning update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). The fire has prompted more than a dozen evacuation orders. Next, the blaze is expected to move northeast, with the potential for erratic fire growth in the coming days.
To make matters worse, the fire is engulfing steep terrain, making it difficult for firefighters to control it. Cal Fire expects the fire to expand rapidly and for the fire’s behavior to remain "extreme."
Jessica and Benjamin Bell watch as the Dixie Fire burns along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AccuWeather forecasts temperatures in the low to mid-90s F over the weekend. The RealFeel® is forecast to reach 100 degrees on Saturday, with 10-mph wind gusts. The weekend forecast includes no chance of any precipitation.
More than 4,000 personnel have been assigned to the fire. According to Cal Fire, 355 engines, 31 helicopters and 83 dozers -- among other resources -- have been assigned to the fire.
Video footage captured by storm chaser Brandon Clement of LSM showed that rubble is all that's left after the Dixie Fire torched homes and a historic mine.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention secured 12 additional firefighting aircrafts.
Jessica Bell takes a video as the Dixie Fire burns along Highway 70 in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
“Climate change is the driving force behind the extreme weather we see across the globe — creating hotter, drier conditions in Western states and contributing to unparalleled risk of catastrophic wildfire,” Newsom said.
Earlier this week, Newsom announced that the state secured a Fire Management Grant from the Federal Management Agency to help to suppress the Dixie Fire, according to a press release.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The Dixie Fire is not far from where the 2018 Camp Fire sparked. The 2018 blaze left 85 people dead and devastated the town of Paradise.
In Plumas County, another fire -- known as the Fly Fire -- sparked Thursday afternoon. The Fly Fire has burned about 75 acres, according to KCRA.
A choppy video showed fire crews narrowly escaping a consuming red-orange blaze while battling the Tamarak Fire, another fire burning well to the southeast of the Dixie Fire in Alpine County, on Thursday. More footage showed a towering inferno "whirl" spinning up beyond green trees. Massive smoke plumes could be seen billowing above the flames.
With more than 36,000 wildfires charring more than 2,687,000 acres so far this year, 2021 is outpacing the record-setting 2020 for the year-to-date, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Last year was also a record year for engine mobilizations, according to the NIFC.
