Roommates rescue Vietnam War veteran from flooded car

When two roommates awoke to flooding in Southern California, one had to jump into action to save a Vietnam War veteran.

In Costa Mesa, California, early on Nov. 21, two roommates rescued an elderly man, a Vietnam veteran, after his car became stranded and floated in floodwaters, according to local reports.

During last week's heavy rain in California, Nicole Fox and her roommate Felicia woke up to find their Costa Mesa street flooded. A car drove into the floodwaters but began to float. Fox called 911, but the driver opened his door and asked for help, so Felicia jumped into action.

“He opened the door and yelled, ‘Can somebody help me?’” Fox told KTLA. “It was terrifying. His car was literally floating.”

A Costa Mesa resident rescues a Vietnam War veteran from flooding on Nov. 21, 2025. (Nicole Fox via Storyful)

“My roommate then ran down there, guided him through the water, lifted him over the curb and brought him up to safety,” Fox told Storyful. “We hung out with him for a while while we figured out where his car would end up. And then my roommate drove him home.”

KTLA reported that he was a Vietnam War veteran. The two described Paloma Avenue as a "flooding hotspot" and said the road has a deep dip in which floodwaters collect quickly.