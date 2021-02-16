Powerful tornado tears through NC, killing at least 3
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 16, 2021 9:13 AM EST
Three people were killed and 10 were injured after a tornado struck Brunswick County, North Carolina, in the evening hours of Feb. 15.
A deadly, suspected tornado ripped through the area of Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina late Monday night, claiming at least three lives and injuring at least 10 others.
“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference. "It’s going to be a long recovery process."
As the sun rose Tuesday morning, more and more images of damage from the destructive twister emerged.
"Devastating damage to many homes, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said on Facebook. "BCSO, Brunswick County Emergency Services and multiple fire and law enforcement agencies remain on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads."
Photo shared by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office depicts the utter destruction dealt by the late-night tornado. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
The tornado was spawned by the ongoing winter storm that has draped the nation in heavy snow and ice. AccuWeather meteorologists previously forecast that the storm had the potential to trigger severe weather in the Southeast due to the system's clash with warmer air in the region.
The fatal twister initially pounded the Ocean Ridge Plantation area late Monday night, shortly before midnight. According to local emergency management officials, over 50 homes were damaged, including multiple that were completely destroyed.
Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes and the Wilmington Fire Department said on Twitter that teams would be sent to help find people throughout Tuesday.
Multiple structures were completely destroyed by the possible tornado in southeastern North Carolina. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
As the possible twister charged on, the hardest hit locations are the coastal towns of Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach and Carolina Shores, where buildings were completely leveled, according to WECT.
A storm survey team from the NWS will likely assess damage in the area on Tuesday.
Multiple power lines were downed by the tornado, leaving over 37,000 Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customers without power at 1 a.m. local time.
Before the sun rose on Tuesday, over 37,000 residents in the areas affected by the tornado were left without power as many structures were either destroyed or severely damaged. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
The National Weather Service shared that officials have reported downed power lines along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said another round of severe weather may be likely for the region as a second major winter storm travels from Texas to Maine this week.
That second round may even threaten the same afflicted area from Monday night, he warned.
"Heavy, gusty thunderstorms are almost a certainty from the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday to the northeast Gulf Coast and the southern Atlantic coast on Thursday," Sosnowski said. "Of these storms, a small percentage can turn severe with the risk of damaging winds and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes."
This is a developing story. More information will be added throughout the day to this story.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Powerful tornado tears through NC, killing at least 3
By Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 16, 2021 9:13 AM EST
Three people were killed and 10 were injured after a tornado struck Brunswick County, North Carolina, in the evening hours of Feb. 15.
A deadly, suspected tornado ripped through the area of Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina late Monday night, claiming at least three lives and injuring at least 10 others.
“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference. "It’s going to be a long recovery process."
As the sun rose Tuesday morning, more and more images of damage from the destructive twister emerged.
"Devastating damage to many homes, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area," the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said on Facebook. "BCSO, Brunswick County Emergency Services and multiple fire and law enforcement agencies remain on scene assessing damages and working to clear debris from roads."
Photo shared by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office depicts the utter destruction dealt by the late-night tornado. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
The tornado was spawned by the ongoing winter storm that has draped the nation in heavy snow and ice. AccuWeather meteorologists previously forecast that the storm had the potential to trigger severe weather in the Southeast due to the system's clash with warmer air in the region.
The fatal twister initially pounded the Ocean Ridge Plantation area late Monday night, shortly before midnight. According to local emergency management officials, over 50 homes were damaged, including multiple that were completely destroyed.
Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes and the Wilmington Fire Department said on Twitter that teams would be sent to help find people throughout Tuesday.
Multiple structures were completely destroyed by the possible tornado in southeastern North Carolina. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
As the possible twister charged on, the hardest hit locations are the coastal towns of Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach and Carolina Shores, where buildings were completely leveled, according to WECT.
A storm survey team from the NWS will likely assess damage in the area on Tuesday.
Multiple power lines were downed by the tornado, leaving over 37,000 Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customers without power at 1 a.m. local time.
Before the sun rose on Tuesday, over 37,000 residents in the areas affected by the tornado were left without power as many structures were either destroyed or severely damaged. (Facebook/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
The National Weather Service shared that officials have reported downed power lines along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said another round of severe weather may be likely for the region as a second major winter storm travels from Texas to Maine this week.
That second round may even threaten the same afflicted area from Monday night, he warned.
"Heavy, gusty thunderstorms are almost a certainty from the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday to the northeast Gulf Coast and the southern Atlantic coast on Thursday," Sosnowski said. "Of these storms, a small percentage can turn severe with the risk of damaging winds and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes."
This is a developing story. More information will be added throughout the day to this story.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo