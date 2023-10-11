Powerful fall storm to bring severe weather, gusty winds to nation's midsection

A cross-country storm will bring a late-season risk for damaging thunderstorms and even tornadoes to a portion of the Plains late this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A multifaceted storm will track across the country’s midsection later this week with multiple hazards, including severe weather and snow.

A strong storm crossing the country will unleash severe thunderstorms and howling winds across the Plains later this week, threatening travel and outdoor activities in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes are among the threats spanning about a dozen states from Texas to Minnesota Thursday into Friday. The combination of a clash of air masses plus a strong storm emerging from the Rockies will be the impetus for this severe weather threat.

The storm will also produce snow and shocking cold in the Rockies, and it will eventually bring heavy rain and a threat for flooding across parts of the Midwest and Northeast into the weekend.

A late-season threat for severe weather

As the calendar marches deeper into fall, many across the Plains begin to think about cold and wintry conditions, but AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that residents should stay vigilant with this next storm for the threat of some powerful thunderstorms.

"As the storm strengthens in the Plains late this week, it will not only produce rain, but also the potential for severe weather," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.

An initial round of severe weather is expected to threaten a portion of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri Wednesday night. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph can accompany these storms, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Downpours from the storms can also cause flash flooding.

Thunderstorms will erupt again on late Thursday afternoon from northeastern Oklahoma into eastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska. Right off the bat, they can contain downpours and frequent lightning as the evening commute gets underway in cities such as Lincoln, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Wichita, Kansas.

The threat for dangerous thunderstorms will only increase into Thursday night, with AccuWeather forecasters issuing a moderate risk for severe weather over a portion of the Missouri Valley, including Omaha and a portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The storms could prove disruptive for the football game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. local time between Kansas City and Denver at Arrowhead Stadium. While the threat for thunderstorms appears greatest after the game is over, there is a risk of a storm arriving earlier in the evening, which could force a delay due to lightning or severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm packs wind gusts greater than 58 mph or hail that is at least an inch in diameter. The impending severe weather setup may also spawn a few tornadoes.

Since it will be after dark in most places when these storms roll through, having a way to receive warnings, such as through the AccuWeather app, is crucial.

Among the highways where travel could be interrupted by the threat for storms and tornadoes are portions of interstates 29, 35, 44, 70 and 80.

Thunderstorms will continue to track east into Friday, and some new ones will erupt, across parts of the Midwest from near St. Louis to Chicago, but the overall risk for severe thunderstorms will likely be lower to end the week.

Concern for downpours, gusty winds not just limited to storms

While most thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and strong winds, those threats will not be exclusive to just those storms. A much larger area extending across the Plains and into a portion of the Midwest may experience damaging winds and flooding downpours outside of individual thunderstorms, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"Windy conditions are expected to be widespread from the Dakotas and Minnesota to northern Texas and Oklahoma into Friday," said Travis. "With it comes the threat of slowed travel from dangerous crosswinds."

Beginning Thursday night, strong winds from the strengthening storm exiting the Rockies will blow across the mostly open space of the Plains. Gusts of over 40 mph are likely across nearly the entire central Plains and even extending into the Midwest. Winds of that magnitude can easily blow around autumn or halloween decorations and even cause some power outages.

The windiest spot will likely be across a portion of western Kansas, eastern Colorado and southwestern Nebraska, where gusts over 50 mph are possible. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind is 70 mph. In this region, the winds could imperil larger, high-profile vehicles, such as tractor trailers.

In the fall, storm systems that emerge from the Rockies frequently produce strong winds over a large area, due to their rapid strengthening which produces a tight pressure gradient between approaching low pressure and departing high pressure. It is that gradient that generates the gusty winds.

Another hallmark of these fall storms is an area of heavy rain that forms where the warmer, more moist air collides with colder air attempting to push south from Canada. This will set up in a zone from the northern Plains to the Midwest through Friday night, and comes with pros and cons, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The rain forecast to fall across the nation's heartland late this week should be beneficial to the drought-riddled areas that extend into the Midwest," added Travis. "However, too much rain too quickly could also bring a flash-flooding risk."

The threat for rain and gusty winds outside of thunderstorms will subside by the weekend as a sprawling area of high pressure builds into the region.

