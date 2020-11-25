Possible tornado tears through Dallas-Fort Worth area, leaves widespread damage
News / Severe Weather
Possible tornado tears through Dallas-Fort Worth area, leaves widespread damage
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 12:18 PM
A car was heavily damaged after the driver got caught in a severe storm in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 24. This video, shot by the driver's daughter, shows the destruction.
An outbreak of severe weather that began late on Tuesday afternoon and extended into the evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prompted tornado warnings and kicked up powerful wind gusts -- some of them reaching hurricane force -- leaving behind a trail of damage, but no reported fatalities or injuries.
Through Wednesday, residents are now awaiting the survey results from National Weather Service (NWS) officials to determine if the possible tornado was indeed a twister that touched down.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was in the inflicted area on Wednesday morning and captured some of the destruction left behind by winds that reached up to 110 mph, according to some reports.
At the drive-thru of a Burger Box on South Cooper, two passengers were trapped in their vehicle when the heavy winds caused the overhanging roof to fall on their car. They were rescued by local firefighters.
Regardless of whether or not there were any tornadoes, damage to structures occurred in Arlington, and patients were being triaged for possible injuries, according to the Arlington Fire Department. Some building collapsed and fell onto vehicles.
The Arlington Police Department shared on Twitter that strewn debris forced the closure of Pioneer Parkway as officers and members of Arlington Fire assisted residents with damaged homes and vehicles.
The worst damage was dealt to the Mirage and Waterdance Circle apartment complexes in the area of the Pioneer Parkway. According to NBC-DFW, the normally busy parkway was turned into a makeshift command center for first responders.
The driver and passengers of a car were all reported to be safe after a structure collapsed onto a vehicle with people inside in one instance in Arlington.
A radar image showing the line of thunderstorms that caused damage in the Arlington, Texas, area on Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather)
In Denton, less than 30 miles north-northwest of Dallas, a wind gust of 55 mph was reported. Earlier in the evening, a 65-mph wind gust was reported in Mineral Wells, which is located a little over 60 miles to the west of Dallas.
The thunderstorms have moved east of the area and drier weather with plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.