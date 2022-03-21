"A very dangerous situation is likely to unfold across parts of the eastern coast of Spain this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys cautioned.
News / Severe Weather
Persistent downpours to create a 'very dangerous situation' for Spain
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 21, 2022 11:40 AM EDT | Updated Mar. 21, 2022 11:54 AM EDT
Ski resorts in France and Spain looked more like a desert than a ski resort on March 15, as Storm Celia brought dust from the Sahara Desert to parts of Europe.
Just days after Saharan dust worsened air quality and coated everything from cars and buildings to entire mountainsides, portions of Spain will be subject to yet another round of hazardous weather. AccuWeather forecasters say days of steady rainfall will create a significant flooding event across a large swath of Spain this week.
"A very dangerous situation is likely to unfold across parts of the eastern coast of Spain this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys cautioned.
While high pressure remains settled across much of central and eastern Europe this week, deep, moist air will continue to push across much of Spain. A parade of storms is forecast to move across the Iberian Peninsula through the end of the week, with a new storm arriving every few days.
These storms will be slow-moving and will have the ability to tap into the abundant moisture available in the atmosphere, leading to periods of heavy rain across Spain as well as southern Portugal. The first of these storms formed over the region on Monday.
"By the end of the week, much of southern and eastern Spain could get 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) of rain while areas from northeastern Alicante to Castellón could encounter totals on the order of 4-12 inches (100-300 mm)," Roys explained.
In the hardest-hit regions where the heaviest downpours occur day after day, Roys says there is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches (500 mm) of rainfall.
To put this in perspective, Spain's capital city of Madrid received just over 19 inches of rainfall (490 mm) for the entirety of 2021. While the city itself is forecast to be spared from the deluge, some locations in eastern Spain may receive as much rain this week as Madrid received in an entire year.
"All of this rain has to go somewhere; therefore, there is a concern for significant flooding," Roys said.
Rivers and streams may swell and overflow their banks after days of deluges. Residents living in communities located near rivers or streams may need to quickly seek higher ground as rain falls almost constantly this week.
Flash flooding will be likely where rain falls quickly enough that the overwhelmed ground cannot absorb it or where the ground is already oversaturated. In addition, the threat for landslides and mudslides will increase throughout the week for higher elevation areas as rain continues to fall and soil becomes unsteady.
These rounds of drenching rainfall began only days after much of Spain and other portions of Europe were caked with Saharan dust.
Just last week, residents across the region attempted to go on about their days as normal, all the while dust clogged the sky, gave everything a rusty orange haze and significantly reduced air quality. The dust began to thin out as the week progressed and eventually fully dissipated, allowing for better air quality to return.
While this week's rainfall will certainly help wash away any remaining dust caked onto hard-to-clean surfaces, it will come with a potent flood risk.
AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor the forecast across the European continent in the coming days but say there may be drier weather on the horizon by the weekend.
