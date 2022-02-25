Unique process transforms lake into frozen lava lamp each winter
The natural process occurs in thousands of lakes year-round, but during a particular time frame each winter, this one lake takes on a distinctive and spectacular appearance due to a set of specific conditions.
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 25, 2022 2:32 PM EST
Updated Feb. 25, 2022 2:32 PM EST
Unless you light a match nearby, these frozen blobs of methane don’t pose much danger to anyone. But the dazzling display preserved in Alberta’s Lake Abraham hints at a much larger global threat.
A vast, cold landscape dotted with numerous frozen lakes is nestled into the foothills of the Canadian Rockies. But, in particular, one of these lakes is known to cause quite a spectacle during the winter months.
Abraham Lake, situated in western Alberta about 130 miles northwest of Calgary and just north of Banff National Park, is home to a unique sight each year. The lake takes on the look of a lava lamp in the wintertime as frozen shapes develop below the lake's surface and form bizarre patterns, some of which look like white pancakes resting below the frozen surface.
Deep cracks, inverted walls of ice and even milky ribbons of snow surround these frozen ice bubbles. But how does such a spectacular phenomenon occur?
Canada, Alberta, Abraham Lake (Getty Images)
During the warmer months, plants and trees end up at the bottom of Lake Abraham. Bacteria begins to feed on the dead organic matter, which causes it to decay.
Once decaying begins, methane gas is released and causes bubbles to rise to the surface. This process happens year-round but becomes a much more spectacular scene once the colder months set in.
During the winter, freezing temperatures and icy wind gusts cause the lake to freeze on the surface, but the decaying process continues below. When methane bubbles are released in freezing temperatures, they become trapped in the ice.
When temperatures remain freezing, the layer of ice on the surface thickens and grows deeper. As the ice on the lake deepens, more bubbles become trapped, creating a stack of milky white layers.
Bubbles trapped in ice are caused by methane gas release (Getty Images)
Abraham Lake is unique because the methane bubbles are much easier to see than in other lakes. The clarity of ice and high concentration of bubbles create a unique visual of the process occurring, according to Adventure Alberta. The ice is able to stay so crystal clear because of the constant movement of frigid blasts, according to the BBC.
Wind gusts also help to blow snow off the lake and smooth the ice, giving it a polished glass-like surface.
The best time to see this distinctive scene is usually between the middle of January to early February, according to Adventure Alberta. Lake Abraham usually freezes by late December, and several stacks of bubbles become visible a few weeks later.
Due to fluctuations in weather, though, the lake could take longer to freeze. Adventure Alberta recommends holding off on taking a trip to see these bubbles until at least January.
Despite their beautiful appearance, these bubbles can pose quite a hidden danger. Methane is a highly flammable gas, and if one of the bubbles were to pop next to an open flame, it could cause a fire. Despite the fire risk, the process is relatively harmless to those observing the spectacle away from a flame.
