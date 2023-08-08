One-two punch of severe weather to blast central, eastern US

On the heels of one of the biggest severe weather outbreaks of 2023, even more episodes of damaging thunderstorms will erupt across the nation’s mid-section to the East Coast, causing more disruptions.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Kristina Shalhoup go over the three main weather headlines to kick off the morning of Aug. 8.

Following one of the biggest severe weather days of the year Monday, more thunderstorms will be on the prowl in multiple parts of the United States through the end of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Monday's deadly severe weather outbreak, which was warned by AccuWeather days in advance, triggered more than 500 reports of high winds east of the Mississippi River. The staggering number of wind reports was part of a multiple-day severe weather event that began across the Great Plains Saturday.

Mother Nature is far from done producing severe weather this week.

Old and new storm systems to trigger severe weather into Tuesday night

The same storm system responsible for several days of severe thunderstorms will finish up its dangerous and disruptive rampage in New England, where the main concern will be flash flooding.

"There will be dangerous flash flooding in Maine from this storm system as it grabs Atlantic moisture and wrings it out on the northern New England state," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Localized flash flooding may also occur in portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and northeastern New York state into Tuesday evening.

"These same areas in the northern tier of the Northeast were hit hard by a season's worth of rain in a few weeks' time during July," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said. "Along with the risk of flash flooding will be a few severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts." A couple of brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well.

Farther south, a complex of thunderstorms moving along a cool front will slice into the Southeastern states into Tuesday night with the likelihood of severe weather. This thunderstorm complex produced torrential rain and flash flooding in portions of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Tuesday morning.

The southern zone at risk for severe weather includes southeastern Arkansas and northwestern Louisiana to the coast of Georgia and South Carolina as well as northern Florida. Within this corridor, AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a moderate risk area with the potential for more widespread severe weather in the southern parts of Alabama and Georgia to right along the northern border of Florida.

The storms in the Southeastern states will bring the risks of flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail, according to Hyde.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

As a new storm system, not unlike the storm that sparked multiple days of severe weather from Saturday to Monday, moves out of the Rockies, it too will trigger a daily threat of dangerous and potentially damaging thunderstorms over a large part of the central Plains.

The threat of severe weather in the Plains will encompass much of Nebraska and Kansas, as well as eastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming into Tuesday night.

"The risk of severe weather for the central Plains into Tuesday night will include all modes ranging from flooding downpours and large hail to damaging wind gusts and even a tornado or two," Hyde said.

New cross-country severe weather threat is in the making

The same feature set to trigger severe weather across the central Plains into Tuesday night will continue to move eastward through Thursday with the likelihood of igniting damaging thunderstorms and dangerous flash flooding.

On Wednesday, a large area of severe weather is likely over the middle portion of the Mississippi Valley, including in St. Louis and Nashville.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a moderate severe weather threat zone that extends across much of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas to south-central Kentucky and part of Middle Tennessee.

"Within this moderate threat zone, portions of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas could be a hot spot for a few tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The same storm system will renew the risk of urban and small stream flooding from parts of Missouri and Arkansas to portions of Kentucky and Tennessee into Thursday.

Part of this region received 6-12 inches of rain from repeating storms last week. It will take less rain to trigger quick rises on small streams that could inundate campsites and communities in low-lying, unprotected areas.

On Thursday, severe weather associated with the same system will push into the Southeastern states.

Thursday's severe weather threat will stretch across a large part of the Carolinas and into Virginia, as well as much of eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.

An area of steady rain is likely to set up north of where severe weather erupts, including across a portion of the mid-Atlantic, Benz said. He added that if the system tracks a bit farther north, the severe threat could extend into northern Virginia and central Maryland.

Even though there is some uncertainty as to how far north severe weather will fire up, a new round of downpours and thunderstorms will pivot slowly across the Northeast, causing disruptions.

Another severe weather zone to develop in northern tier

As if two cross-country storms were not enough, a third system is likely to push across the northern tier of the U.S. from Thursday to Friday.

Parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota will be at risk for locally severe storms packing high winds and hail Thursday.

By Friday, the severe weather threat will shift into the upper Great Lakes region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.