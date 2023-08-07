'Glacial outburst flood' sweeps away homes in Alaska capital

Record flooding caused significant damage near Juneau, Alaska, over the weekend as an outburst of water flowed from Mendenhall Glacier. Flooding has been happening every summer there since 2011, but this was the worst incident yet.

Glacial flooding caused this house in Juneau, Alaska, to collapse into the Mendenhall River on Aug. 5. Record flooding hit the city with water levels at Mendenhall Lake reaching almost 15 feet.

A local emergency was declared Sunday in Juneau, Alaska, after the Mendenhall River reached record levels due to water originating from a nearby glacier.

Dramatic footage captured a home collapsing into the river Saturday, Aug. 5. That was one of two homes swept away by the raging floodwaters, and the swiftly moving waters also claimed part of a third home and caused significant damage to a condominium building, the Washington Post reported.

The river level has since receded after cresting nearing 15 feet over the weekend, but officials are still warning people to stay away from the area as it remains "highly unstable," according to the City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ).

"A number of fuel tanks and hazardous materials containers have been affected by the floodwaters," CBJ said on its website. "All members of the public are strongly advised to stay away from the river."

Additionally, some roads are still blocked by debris in the region, located about 10 miles north-northwest of downtown Juneau, Alaska.

People gather near the base of Nugget Falls, a popular destination for selfies on June 13, 2023, at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area, in Juneau, Alaska. As the Mendenhall Glacier continues to recede, tourists are flooding into Juneau. A record number of cruise ship passengers are expected this year in the city of about 30,000 people. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

The record flooding was caused by a sudden outflow from Suicide Basin, an area that is filled with water by melting snow and ice near Mendenhall Glacier. The basin has released water every year since 2011, but this year's flooding was significantly worse than previous years, according to CNN.

Suicide Basin was once the home of a small glacier, but it has melted in recent years and left behind the barren rock, where rain, snowmelt and cement accumulate in the spring and summer.

"When the water level reaches a certain threshold, it builds up enough pressure to force its way underneath the Mendenhall Glacier, draining into the Mendenhall Lake in a glacial outburst flood," the USGS explained.

A group of people take in the views of the Mendenhall Glacier on June 8, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. The glacier in the summer is accessible by kayak or canoe, by foot on a challenging trail or by helicopter. As the Mendenhall Glacier continues to recede, tourists are flooding into Juneau. A record number of cruise ship passengers are expected this year in the city of about 30,000 people. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

A prolonged stretch of wet weather could hinder cleanup operations around Juneau.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that rain is likely every day this week with dry weather not returning to the forecast until early next week.

