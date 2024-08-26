Northeast faces mix of hot air and powerful storms

It will feel more like the middle of summer for parts of the Northeast through midweek as severe thunderstorms clash with temperatures in the 90s.

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Aug. 26.

Parts of the Northeast will be sweltering in the heat while others will be blasted by powerful late-summer thunderstorms through midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The hottest areas through midweek will extend from the western slopes of the Appalachians to the lower part of the mid-Atlantic coast, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where it will feel like the middle of summer with highs reaching the mid-90s.

An atmospheric roadblock in the Northeast will prevent the core of the hot air from expanding through to New England. Instead, rounds of cooler air relative to the Midwest will drop southeastward from Canada. This will keep much of New England, including Boston and northern and eastern New York, somewhat naturally air-conditioned with highs ranging from the 70s to the mid-80s F.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will still approach 90 from the eastern Great Lakes to southeastern New York.

When there's a mix of temperatures in the summer, showers and thunderstorms often come with the territory. That's exactly what the Northeast can expect through at least midweek.

One round of severe thunderstorms will affect central and southern New England into Monday night with a few heavy and gusty storms likely to be scattered about the mid-Atlantic as well.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms will affect the Great Lakes region, including areas around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

At times, these locally powerful thunderstorms packing strong wind gusts, hail and flash flooding can even approach parts of the central Appalachians on Tuesday.

There is a higher chance of severe storms reaching parts of eastern New York, central and southwestern Pennsylvania and much of Ohio on Wednesday.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts for both days is 75 mph.

Later this week, there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms to continue over the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic region.

Much of New England will likely be dry from Thursday to Friday, resulting in a great end to the week.

The approach of a strong cold front from the Midwest will set off drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms from west to east during the first part of the Labor Day weekend.

