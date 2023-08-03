Northeast faces highest severe weather risk in weeks

Two rounds of severe thunderstorms will bring dangers and the potential for localized flash flooding to the region into next week, but in between the stormy episodes, the weather will be calm and September-like.

It feels more like September across the Northeast this week, but a surge in warmth and humidity will set the stage for rain before the weekend.

A pair of storm systems will swing through the Northeast over the next several days, and while both systems may pack dangerous thunderstorms, one in particular on Monday, may bring the highest risk of severe weather the region has seen in weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

First round of severe storms in store Friday

A shift to more typical summertime conditions will unfold on Friday after an unusually dry start to August for most of the Northeast.

"Higher humidity levels will help to fuel thunderstorms to end the week, ahead of a storm system and trailing cool front," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.

Some of the first widely separated and locally severe storms will pop up over the central Appalachians and the northern tier of New York and New England and spread slowly eastward Thursday night, Thornton stated.

Thunderstorms will be possible at any time over much of the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday as a push of dry air from the west shuts down storms near the Great Lakes in the morning.

The storms into Friday evening will bring intense downpours, hail and wind gusts strong enough that may knock down trees and power lines, as well as lead to minor property damage, Thornton said, adding that much of the severe weather is likely to be localized with this event.

A moderate risk of severe weather extends from north-central Pennsylvania to southern Vermont during Friday midday and afternoon.

Since much of the region has been rain-free for several days prior to the late-week storms, widespread flash flooding is highly unlikely. However, a few suburban and rural communities, such as in portions of eastern New York state, Vermont and New Hampshire, may experience small-stream flooding. Some neighborhoods of the major cities will be at risk for street flooding.

A dry, comfortable weekend awaits

Another delightful weekend is in store in the wake of Friday's thunderstorms.

"The Canadian air coming in for the weekend will not be as cool as that of the start of the week, but temperatures and humidity levels will still be more like early September," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to the low 70s in the major cities along I-95 and into the 50s over the Appalachians Friday and Saturday night.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s in Boston and New York City to the upper 80s around Washington, D.C., on Saturday, about 5 degrees below the historical average for early August.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will trend upward by a few degrees from Saturday's levels.

Potent storm to raise severe weather threat level Monday

The start of the new week will bring a renewed threat of severe weather for millions of people across the Northeast.

"An unusually strong storm system will approach the Northeast on Monday, and with that, humidity levels will climb," Dombek said.

The system has the potential to bring an outbreak of severe weather to parts of the Midwest on Sunday, including around Chicago and Detroit. Some incoming and outbound flights to these two Midwest hubs and others could be affected Sunday afternoon and evening.

"Just as with the storms on Friday, the greatest threat in the Northeast on Monday will be from flash flooding, but all modes of severe weather will be possible, ranging from torrential downpours and large hail to high winds and even a few tornadoes," Dombek said.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined an area where a moderate risk of severe weather is likely on Monday from western and central New York, southward through central Pennsylvania, western Maryland and eastern West Virginia and northwestern Virginia.

Some of the cities that are likely to experience severe weather on Monday include State College, Pennsylvania; Elmira, New York; and Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The potential for severe weather on Monday extends from the eastern Great Lakes and a large portion of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England, which is home to close to 40 million people.

While some disruptions to travel and outdoor plans are likely on Friday in the Northeast, more widespread problems and risks to lives and property are possible on Monday.

The pattern next week will feature frequent showers and thunderstorms, typically every other day or so, across much of the East. Even though it may not rain as much or as often as it did in July, conditions may again pose daily challenges for outdoor plans and travel.

