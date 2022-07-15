New round of storms to roll through northern Plains Friday

Copied

Multiple rounds of severe weather will target the northern Plains and Upper Midwest late each day through the end of the week.

Locally damaging thunderstorms have been a common theme in parts of the High Plains so far this summer, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that yet another elevated risk of severe weather will exist into Friday night.

The general pattern over the past several weeks has featured a dome of heat parked over the southern Plains. As pieces of energy in the atmosphere move up and around this heat dome, it often results in thunderstorms, and occasionally long-lived clusters of storms.

"Strong, gusty thunderstorms can erupt along the northern rim of the heat," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.

"Ample energy in the atmosphere will allow the strongest of the storms to potentially produce hail and downpours, but the biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary added.

After a tranquil start to the day, thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as midday Friday. The storms will likely develop in western Montana and will strengthen as they track eastward throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Damaging wind is expected to be the biggest concern with the late-week storms with wind gusts that could be as strong as an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph. Winds this strong could pose a risk to high-profile vehicles traveling on roads across the region.

Additional storms are anticipated to develop farther to the south in Wyoming and in Saskatchewan. Coverage may be more sparse, but similar hazards are expected with any storms.

While storms often weaken after sunset, the storms may persist well after dark on Friday as they cross into the western Dakotas, but will likely lose some steam as they traverse the states.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Dry weather is likely to prevail across much of the northern Plains over the weekend but will be accompanied by sweltering heat. Meanwhile, thunderstorms will shift over the Midwest, although the risk of severe weather is not anticipated to be as high compared to Friday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.