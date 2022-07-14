Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast

As temperatures over 100 degrees scorched the Houston area, one TV meteorologist had to think on the spot after the lights went out while he was live on the air.

KTRK’S Travis Herzog was discussing how warm air across the Houston area could cause rolling blackouts when the station lost power on July 13.

KTRK’S Travis Herzog was explaining how heat over major population centers, like those in Houston and surrounding areas, could cause rolling blackouts. Moments later, the station lights turned off as the station itself lost power due to the heat.

"One of our engineers informed me we went off the grid a little after 3 p.m.," Herzog said in a post on Twitter. "The studio lights aren't on a dedicated backup power source, so they went off as we switched generator power."

Despite the power being knocked out, Herzog kept reporting, informing local viewers about the intense heat. About two hours later, power was restored to the station during the middle of Herzog's forecast, causing the lights to turn off again as the station switched from generator power to being back on the grid.

"I learned last time I'm still on live TV, so here's the forecast," Herzog quipped while live on air. "Let there be light."

Our graphics team decided to have a little fun with this… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBDcEv30KO — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 14, 2022

Most of Texas relies on ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to supply businesses and households with power. About 90% of Texans, or more than 25 million people, get their power from ERCOT.

The agency has sometimes struggled to keep the lights on during both the intense heat and the extreme cold, with significant blackouts in the winter of 2021 causing 246 deaths, according to a report from Texas' Department of State Health Services.

Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Major blackouts have not occurred during the latest heat wave, with ERCOT sending push alerts to Texans' phones on Monday and Wednesday asking them to conserve power.

"The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use," ERCOT said in a press release. "While solar power is generally reaching near-full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period."

ERCOT told AccuWeather's Bill Waddell that no conservation alerts were sent out Tuesday, due in part to "much better" wind power generation.

In Houston, temperatures rose above 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in nearby College Station, about 100 miles northwest, climbing to an extraordinary 109 degrees on Tuesday.

The extreme heat in Texas is accompanied by and aided by a widespread drought. Drought conditions allow more energy from the sun to heat the air, resulting in higher temperatures.

In Dallas, the city is in the throes of an extended dry spell amid the extreme heat and, this week, reached at least 40 days without measurable rainfall. Temperatures have risen to above 100 degrees for 11 straight days, with AccuWeather currently forecasting no relief in the heat, with highs above 100 forecast through the first week of August. If the forecast remains unchanged, the extraordinary heat would break the record of 42 straight days at or above 100 recorded in 1980, according to the National Weather Service.

In San Antonio, temperatures are similarly warm. Highs have reached at or over 100 for 12 days in a row, with no end to the heat in sight, putting San Antonio at serious risk of breaking its record 21-day streak of days at or above 100 degrees by the end of July.

