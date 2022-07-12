Multiple thunderstorm complexes to tear across north-central US

AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach was in the northern plains tracking storms on July 10. Here's a look at what happened with the chase.

The threat of damaging thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the northern tier of the United States on Wednesday and Thursday.

A shot of energy emerging from the northwestern U.S. will heighten the risk for fast-moving, strong storm complexes to barrel east of the Rocky Mountains and eventually track over the Midwest and northern Plains, AccuWeather forecasters say.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will focus across much of Montana, including the cities of Great Falls and Billings, as well as parts of Canada, including southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan. As heat shifts northward to the Canadian border and clashes with a push of moisture, pockets of disruptive thunderstorms are expected to fire across the region.

The timing of the main storm risk on Wednesday will be during the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Storm complexes can develop on the leeward side of the Montana and Canadian Rockies before the evening commute and track eastward as the afternoon progresses. Motorists traveling along parts of interstates 15 and 90 Wednesday afternoon and evening are advised to stay alert for travel disruptions from the strong thunderstorms, experts say.

The primary forms of severe weather on Wednesday include damaging wind gusts, intense downpours and hail. As storms race eastward Wednesday evening, damaging wind gusts can reach speeds of 60-70 mph (95-115 km/h) and potentially an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph (140 km/h).

Although forecasters say that tornadoes are not being included as a primary threat on Wednesday, areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan are not immune to twisters when the conditions are right. Late last week, severe thunderstorms erupted northwest of Calgary, Alberta, that produced a destructive tornado in the town of Sundre. Additionally, three EF0 tornadoes were confirmed early the previous week by Environment Canada across southern Alberta.

An upper-level ridge over the center of the country will continue to build northward in the upcoming days, allowing temperatures to swell across much of the western U.S. As a result, any localized power outages that may occur from thunderstorms could leave residents without the relief of air conditioning.

Meteorologists say another round of strong to severe thunderstorms can fire across the Midwest and Plains on Thursday as a piece of upper-level energy barrels across Northern states. Roughly 6 million Americans will be at risk for various modes of severe weather on Thursday.

Storms tracking from the central Dakotas to eastern Minnesota and northwest Iowa will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours and even isolated tornadoes Thursday afternoon and night.

Cities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be within the zone where strong thunderstorms can fire Thursday afternoon and evening. As thunderstorms progress eastward, they are forecast to expand to portions of central and eastern Minnesota by the late evening and overnight hours.

Last week, areas of the Plains and Midwest faced destructive severe weather when residents experienced a powerful derecho. The adverse weather resulted in at least four injuries, brought peak wind gusts up to 99 mph in South Dakota and hail up to 4 inches in diameter. Although this severe weather setup is not expected to reach that level of severity, forecasters are concerned about damaging winds reaching as high as 80 mph within the strongest storms.

Daytime temperatures across Minnesota will linger a few degrees above average for this time of year ahead of the active weather during the evening; however, dew points across the region are expected to climb gradually on Thursday.

"It will be warm and humid on Thursday in the Twin Cities out ahead of an approaching complex of thunderstorms that may arrive late Thursday evening or Thursday night," highlighted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The disruptive weather may impact outdoor activities planned for Thursday afternoon and evening. This includes the Major League Baseball game at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. The game is slated to start around 6:40 p.m. CDT.

Lingering storms can bring additional rainfall to the Midwest and northern Plains on Friday. After a brief reprieve, humid conditions are expected to quickly return to the Midwest by this weekend.

