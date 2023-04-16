Multiple severe weather threats to emerge this week

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. AccuWeather’s Reed Timmer captures ominous cloud formations with high winds in Rolla, Missouri.

Following a brief lull in widespread severe weather, feisty storms roared to life once again to begin the weekend and AccuWeather forecasters say more opportunities for severe weather will arrive in the coming days.

Powerful storms exploded to life on Saturday in the Mississippi Valley and unleashed damaging wind gusts along with destructive hail. Out of the hundreds of storm reports submitted for Saturday, some of the most impressive occurred as storms tore through a large swath of Missouri.

According to storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a gust of 97 mph occurred in Vichy, Missouri, located about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis, late Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the afternoon, a storm dumped dangerous hail ranging from the size of baseballs to the size of softballs in Dade County, located in western Missouri.

The National Weather Service's St. Louis office deployed survey teams Sunday morning to investigate damage in Missouri and Illinois. In Hecker, Illinois, storm damage has knocked out power to residents through at least Monday afternoon.

AccuWeather forecasters say the threat of severe thunderstorms will shift eastward on Sunday and put new areas at risk.

"A potent cold front will charge eastward across the Ohio Valley on Sunday, threatening to unleash severe thunderstorms from much of Michigan southward into the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

Residents in cities like Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, will all need to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday afternoon and beyond as storms rumble to life.

Damaging wind gusts and small hail will be the main threats as a line of thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon and will move through the Ohio Valley and into the Appalachians. In the wake of Sunday's thunderstorms, colder air will filter in across much of the Great Lakes and Northeast on Monday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, a few damaging thunderstorms can develop in the center portion of the Florida Peninsula. These storms could bring drenching rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts to cities like Orlando and Fort Myers.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

After a brief lull in severe weather on Monday, the next risk for damaging storms will arrive on Tuesday as a new storm organizes in the central United States.

"With the next storm expected to develop in the center of the country this week, several days of severe weather are possible for the nation's midsection," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained.

"Depending on the evolution of the storm and how it develops, each day from Tuesday to Thursday could pose a more significant threat than the last," Douty cautioned.

Tuesday's threat is likely to include portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Any storm that develops can produce damaging wind gusts, downpours and hail. The strongest wind gusts will generally occur within a range of 55-65 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph.

Some storms, especially those in Texas, will form along what's known as a dry line. The dry line is an area where dew point temperatures change dramatically over a short distance which indicates very dry air is butting up against moist air.

This clash of air masses can lead to explosive results.

A similar setup is likely for Wednesday, with the threat also expanding slightly eastward to include portions of Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas. Once again, downpours, hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with any storms that develop.

Overall coverage of severe thunderstorms can be rather spotty in nature on Tuesday and Wednesday, but AccuWeather forecasters say that trend is set to change once Thursday arrives.

"On Thursday, as the area of low pressure strengthens in the center of the country, there may be a more significant severe thunderstorm threat across the Midwest, mid-Mississippi Valley and western Ohio Valley," Douty said.

AccuWeather forecasters will continue to closely monitor this threat in the coming days.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.