Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms forecast for central US this week

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Severe thunderstorms unleashed intense hail on Palm Bay, Florida, ripping leaves off trees and pelting this backyard and swing set.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the first week of May could include more severe thunderstorms following a busy month of April that resulted in frequent and far-reaching outbursts of destructive weather.

A complex weather pattern is set to unfold through much of the week. A storm system that will bring showery weather and cool conditions to much of the West will send pieces of atmospheric energy into the Plains through this week, creating several opportunities for severe weather to unfold.

Severe weather is expected Tuesday when a line of thunderstorms is forecast to ignite in the afternoon from southeastern Colorado through parts of New Mexico and western Texas.

"While any thunderstorm could produce downpours and lead to localized flash flooding, the main severe risks into Tuesday evening will be hail and damaging winds," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.

The areas most at risk will include communities just southeast of Pueblo, Colorado, as well as cities like Amarillo, Texas, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Much of this part of the country has been battling drought in recent months. The city of Lubbock, Texas, has recorded only 0.86 of an inch of rain since Jan. 1, just 23% of the historical average the city typically receives through the end of April.

"Given the recent dry conditions, the gusty winds associated with these storms could lead to blowing dust and quickly reduce visibility in some locations," warned Doll.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The same storm responsible for Tuesday's severe weather danger will again strike the southern and central Plains Wednesday. Any thunderstorm that fires up will have the potential to turn severe, but the overall risk will be lower when compared to Tuesday.

Another potent piece of energy will swing through the southern Plains Thursday, reinvigorating the severe weather threat.

Thunderstorms from south-central Kansas to central Texas could turn severe Thursday afternoon through Thursday night and bring a whole host of hazards, according to Doll.

In addition to hail and damaging winds, thunderstorms that erupt Thursday afternoon and continue through Thursday night could be capable of producing an isolated tornado or two.

Larger cities from Oklahoma City to Dallas, Abilene and San Antonio, Texas, could experience these thunderstorms. Motorists traveling through these metro areas, as well as along portions of interstates 20, 35, 40 and 44, could all experience slowed travel, including during the evening commute.

The thunderstorm threat Thursday is likely to miss some of the drought-stricken areas in Texas, but the rain it produces may bring some slight relief to parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. Parts of northern, western and central Oklahoma, as well as 46% of Kansas, are currently in a state of exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As the parent storm finally leaves the West and Rockies by Saturday and moves eastward into the Plains, it will unleash more thunderstorms over a larger swath of the country.

AccuWeather long-range meteorologists say that if the right atmospheric ingredients are in place when the storm pushes into the Plains, severe thunderstorms could fire up from the central Plains and the Midwest to Texas and the Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.