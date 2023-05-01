Major damage reported near Virginia Beach following EF3 tornado

A state of emergency was declared after the twister caused damage to more than 100 homes on Sunday evening.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Numerous homes were damaged after a tornado swept through Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 30, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency.

A state of emergency was declared in the Virginia Beach area after a confirmed tornado caused damage to more than 100 homes on Sunday evening. According to city officials, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

On Sunday evening, crews were responding to multiple storm-damaged homes and reports of gas leaks to the northwest of Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Virginia Beach tornado

A tornado warning was first issued for the area at 5:47 p.m. EDT as severe weather moved into the area. The tornado struck Virginia Beach at 5:50 p.m., according to NBC 12. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Wakefield, Virginia, confirmed the twister late Sunday night, adding a survey will be conducted on Monday to determine the rating.

A video shared on social media showed a large tornado in the distance. As the twister moved closer to the person taking the video, boats could be seen flipping over in the water.

A tree was down on a vehicle near Great Neck Middle School. One person was reported trapped in a vehicle. Video from photographer Kevin Romm showed homes with roofs ripped off and debris scattered across the neighborhood on Haversham Close, according to WAVY.

Pictures and video demonstrated the storm's might, including significant damage to homes, including shingles removed from roofs. There were also reports of boats being overturned in the area.

A confirmed tornado touched down in Virginia Beach just before 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Late Sunday evening, Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency in the area, with an early estimate of 50 to 100 homes damaged by Sunday's severe weather.

Following several calls and meetings with city officials and the NWS, the final evening of Something in the Water, a three-day music festival that was taking place in Virginia Beach, was canceled. According to city officials, the “multiple lines of storms with heavy rain, strong winds, small craft advisories and lightning,” as well as the tornado warning, posed a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the attendees and staff of the event.

“No one wants to make this call, but we cannot predict nor negotiate with the weather,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “It is our responsibility to ensure public safety above all else.”

Due to significant damage, road closures and the uncertainty related to transportation, at least three Virginia Beach schools announced they would be closed on Monday.

This is a breaking story. Continue checking AccuWeather for further updates.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.