Multiday severe weather risk to unfold across Texas

Dallas and other major metropolitan areas will be in the path of repeated thunderstorms, some of which will turn severe and persist well into the night.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A moisture-packed storm will bring much-needed rainfall to parts of the central and southern Plains through midweek but not without the hazard of flash flooding.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a slow-moving storm could produce days of severe thunderstorms across parts of the southern United States this week, including drought-stricken communities in need of rain and many areas that have been pummeled by rounds of severe weather this season.

The potent storm will emerge from the southern Rockies Tuesday before tracking into the southern Plains, triggering multiple days of severe weather.

"A one-two punch of severe weather is in store across the southern Plains both Tuesday and Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Thunderstorms are expected to erupt midday on Tuesday in southern Oklahoma and Texas and continue into the evening hours, with heavy downpours, winds and large hail.

These storms could impact communities along the Red River, which stretches along the Texas-Oklahoma border, down to the Interstate 10 corridor in southern Texas. This includes cities such as Lawton, Oklahoma, and, in Texas, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and Dallas.

"Thunderstorm coverage on Tuesday is likely to be more isolated in nature, but the atmosphere is primed with sufficient moisture and energy to work with, meaning any storm that does fire up could be severe," Buckingham explained.

As such, even a few tornadoes could develop during the severe weather event through Tuesday evening.

Much of the same area will be at risk for severe thunderstorms again on Wednesday, but there could be more numerous thunderstorms.

"A potent, upper-level swirl of energy is expected to move into the area Wednesday. This will help to bring more widespread thunderstorm coverage across southern Oklahoma and northern Texas during the day," Buckingham warned.

Travelers in Dallas and along portions of Interstates 20 and 35 should be on alert for slow travel, as these storms could produce ponding on roadways and reduced visibility for motorists.

Buckingham also explained that the threat of severe weather is likely to spread southward across Texas after the sun goes down on Wednesday evening. People in San Antonio, Austin and the northern and western suburbs of Houston should be prepared by having a reliable way to receive warnings, especially through Wednesday night.

The thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night could produce the same hazards as those on Tuesday, including damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Thunderstorms could also more easily bring flooding issues Wednesday since several downpours will accompany them.

The repeated storms over the same area could saturate the ground more quickly, leading to flash flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Most of the severe thunderstorms are set to miss the most drought-stricken areas of the Plains.

However, parts of central Texas remain in moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. It may be counterintuitive, but communities facing more extreme levels of drought may endure flooding issues more quickly due to the arid ground being unable to absorb moisture. On the other hand, any precipitation where flash flooding does not result will likely be welcome.

The storm system will bring some much-needed rain to portions of the southern Plains with downpours falling under a region experiencing excessive drought.

Much of the zone at risk for severe thunderstorms through Wednesday night has been hit with repeated rounds of severe weather already this spring. As recently as last week, a plethora of hail and wind reports were reported across Texas.

As the storm igniting the severe weather moves east later this week, drenching thunderstorms are expected to follow, hitting another weary part of the country.

More sporadic severe weather is possible south of the storm's track, from the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to South Carolina. Aside from cloud-to-ground lightning, the most widespread threats with these storms will be drenching downpours, reduced visibility, flash flooding and locally strong wind gusts.

Damaging winds were reported in mass along the Gulf coast on April 15, with wind gusts as high as 75 mph causing tree and structure damage from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Meanwhile, some cities such as Jackson, Mississippi, and Columbia, South Carolina, have already had a month's worth of rain so far in April, with another week of potential rain left to go.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor this storm and the impact it may have on the eastern U.S. later this week and through the weekend.

