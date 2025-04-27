Multiday outbreak of severe storms, including tornadoes, on tap for central US this week

One of the most active days of severe weather so far this season is ahead for the upper Midwest early this week, including a risk of strong, long-tracked tornadoes.

From Oklahoma up to Minnesota, severe storms, including ones that were tornado-warned, swept across the landscape on April 28, leading to flash floods, intense hail and powerful winds.

A daily risk for severe weather will continue to unfold across the nation's heartland through the final days of April, featuring storms with very large hail, destructive winds and even strong tornadoes.

The onslaught of severe weather has been going on for days now in the western High Plains, with daily reports of monster hail, damaging winds and tornadoes dating back to Thursday. The end of the weekend will featured more of the same in this region.

There are two separate reports of tornadoes so far as of Tuesday morning along with hail ranging from one to nearly three inches from West Texas to the Upper Midwest were reported numerous times as of Tuesday morning as well.

The risk of damaging storms will continue through midweek

The risk is shifting toward the east and south Tuesday through Thursday, impacting millions more.

As a cold front moves in, the prospect for damaging storms will extend as far east as the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast on Tuesday. Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh are among the cities that will experience this risk, if only for a day.

Meanwhile, an area that has been no stranger to feisty storms as of late, from western and northern Texas into Oklahoma, can get back into the action again into Tuesday night.

While the risk for tornadoes will be lower compared to Monday and Monday night farther west, storms can still pack a punch, containing hail, flooding downpours and gusty winds.

Yet more days of severe weather can unfold Wednesday and Thursday. Areas from the heart of Texas, north to Oklahoma and east into parts of Arkansas and Louisiana will be at risk for strong storms midweek as a frontal boundary settles over the region, providing a focal point for thunderstorm formation. By Thursday, the risk will shift again to the east, closer to the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys.

For those weary residents tired of dealing with this near-daily spat of severe thunderstorms, better days are ahead in early May, as a quieter weather pattern is expected to take hold. While the risk for damaging storms will not be zero, it will be lower, with only a few gusty and drenching storms expected to shift toward the East Coast by Friday.

While the severe storm threat will lower, there may be an increased risk for flooding, including near the swollen Mississippi River.

