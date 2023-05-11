More than a foot of rain could create life-threatening flooding in Texas

AccuWeather meteorologists say that in addition to the rounds of drenching rain, some thunderstorms could turn severe in the Lone Star State and threaten to unleash damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A storm emerging from the Rockies will bring all facets of severe weather to the Plains on Thursday. A dangerous flash flood risk will continue into the weekend for parts of Texas.

A stalled storm in Texas is set to lead to days of excessively wet weather for millions in the state, and AccuWeather meteorologists continue to emphasize that the rounds of rain and severe thunderstorms could create a very dangerous situation through the weekend.

Adverse weather conditions were already forecast to develop in the central United States ahead of the weekend. In fact, many of the same areas impacted by severe weather earlier this week will be at risk for more notable storms through Thursday night.

Places from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Omaha, Nebraska, to Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City should be on alert for dangerous thunderstorms into Thursday night, with hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes all possible.

By the time the weekend arrives, most of the severe weather, including a widespread flooding risk, will shift southward to encompass much of Texas. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe thunderstorms, compounded with heavy, tropical downpours, could cause significant problems in parts of the state.

Severe thunderstorms, flooding downpours target Texas

A storm is expected to move slowly across Texas through the weekend, pulling an exorbitant amount of moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico as it does so. The combination of the storm and moisture is likely to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas while spawning multiple days of severe thunderstorms.

This influx of moisture will be so significant, that a widespread 1–2 inches of rain is expected from northeastern Mexico to southwestern Oklahoma. A slightly smaller, but still expansive, zone from Brownsville to Wichita Falls, Texas, is likely to have at least 2–4 inches of rain in just a few days.

"Much of central Texas is in a long-term drought, so for many in the region, the idea of receiving several inches of rain over the course of a few days would be welcome news," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Most locations are experiencing severe, extreme or even exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

However, the rounds of repeated downpours could instead bring some significant and dangerous flooding.

"Despite how dry it has been across much of Texas, the rain can fall heavily enough over a short amount of time to cause flash flooding and rapid water rises on small streams, creeks and dangerous flooding on streets and highways," Pydynowski warned.

This could be especially true for major cities across central Texas, like San Antonio, Austin and Abilene, where half a foot of rain could fall in just a couple of days. An even smaller area, centered near and west of San Antonio could receive closer to a foot of rain by the end of the day on Sunday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches within the realm of possibility.

A significant amount of rain hitting the relatively dry ground can also quickly lead to ground erosion and road washouts. Throughout the weekend, motorists should be vigilant to avoid flooded roadways where the path could be washed away or deep enough to lose control of a vehicle. Delays in travel, both on the roads and at airports, should be expected into the weekend, forecasters say.

To make matters worse, the thunderstorms contributing to the deluge of rain across much of Texas through the weekend could also turn severe.

Thunderstorms containing dangerous winds and large, damaging hail may erupt as early as midday on Friday and continue to rumble through portions of northeastern Mexico and Texas through Friday night. The most widespread risk for these thunderstorms may center along the border between the United States and Mexico.

Additionally, another round of storms is expected for the first half of the weekend on Saturday.

"In addition to hail and damaging winds, even an isolated tornado could threaten cities such as Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. It will be important for people to remain weather aware and make sure they have a way to receive severe weather notices," Pydynowski said.

Significant weather risk to coincide with Title 42 expiration

AccuWeather's experts warn that a foot of rain and the multiday severe weather risk could turn life-threatening along the U.S.-Mexico border where officials are bracing for a migrant surge as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday night.

“I’m concerned about the already challenging and dynamic situation along the southern border becoming even more problematic given the risk for repeated rounds of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, poorly timed in the immediate aftermath of Title 42 expiring," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Along the Rio Grande River, which flows along the border between Mexico and the United States, is where some of the heaviest rainfall is forecast. Locations from Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, to Nye, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, could have rain totals in excess of 6 inches by the end of the weekend.

"Rapidly rising and quickly flowing water associated with flash flooding can be a significant threat for people in the vicinity of the southern border and also farther north in Texas," Porter said. "Should flash flooding occur near the border, a serious humanitarian situation could evolve.”

The risk of severe thunderstorms is also a concern for those along the southern border. Thunderstorms this weekend will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail in this region.

