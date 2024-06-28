More severe storms on deck as flooding progresses over central US

Storms packing high winds, hail, heavy rain and even tornadoes will continue to roam the north-central United States well into next week. More rain may be bad news for parts of the region experiencing river flooding.

Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms will continue to threaten some communities of the central United States with flooding and severe weather into the first week of July, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

As fronts and weather disturbances continue to push from west to east along the northern edge of a dome of high pressure over the southern United States into next week, thunderstorms will erupt and turn severe at a local to regional level. Each system will bring an uptick in storms preceded by a surge in warmth and humidity, followed by a break of drier and cooler conditions from the northern Plains to the Midwest.

Severe weather zones to shift, repeat

Into Friday night, some severe thunderstorms will extend from Colorado to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and northwestern Indiana. A more concentrated zone of severe thunderstorms will tend to focus on the metro areas of Kansas City, Missouri, and Topeka, Kansas, to eastern Iowa.

Where the storms linger or repeat frequently, enough rain will pour down to aggravate existing flooding or lead to flooding for the first time in many months.

On Saturday, the areal extent of severe thunderstorms will span approximately 1,400 miles from northeastern New Mexico to New York and southeastern Michigan, including southern Ontario.

The main threats from Saturday's storms will be high winds and flash flooding. However, the risk of a few tornadoes will also exist, especially in portions of Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western New York.

On Sunday, the severe weather threat zone will jump northwest and back across the northern and central High Plains.

Some of Sunday's thunderstorms will pack high winds, large hail and tornadoes from central and eastern Montana and the western part of the Dakotas, south to northeastern Colorado. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts in the storms on Sunday is 90 miles per hour. At this intensity, considerable property damage can occur with regional power outages, where storms target population centers.

The risk of severe weather will migrate eastward across the North-Central states on Monday.

The storms will tend to focus on portions of the lower Missouri Valley to much of the Red River Valley of the North. Some of the storms will bring damaging wind gusts and hail with the potential for a few tornadoes.

Slow-moving river flooding disaster to continue

The storms on Monday will deliver drenching downpours over a region that has been hit hard by river flooding in the past couple of weeks.

Many of the rivers from northeastern Nebraska to northern and western Iowa, southeastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota have surged to major to record-high flood levels in recent days. Early indications are that another 2-4 inches of rain will pour down on part of this zone from Monday to Tuesday, which could bring new rises on some of the rivers.

As the surge of water from torrential rainfall earlier in June works downstream into the larger river systems in the region, water levels will surge even in areas that have largely missed out on heavy rain in prior days and weeks.

Any additional rain as the surge moves through a region can worsen matters. Official National Weather Service forecast river levels have already trended higher compared to predictions from early last week at a number of locations along the lower portion of the Missouri River and the middle portion of the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi River at multiple points along Iowa and Illinois is projected to reach major flood stage during the first week of July. It may take a few weeks until waters drop below flood stage on some of the largest rivers in the region, including the middle portion of the Mississippi.

