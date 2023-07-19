More drenching storms in store for Northeast, but some good news is in the forecast

AccuWeather meteorologists say the storms could worsen flooding problems and lead to travel issues in parts of the region. However, some drier and cooler weather is expected to develop in the coming days.

AccuWeather meteorologists say more moisture-packed storms will take aim at the Northeast late this week and into this weekend.

A new storm swinging through the north-central United States Thursday will eventually reach the Northeast where it will trigger more downpours that may renew dangerous and damaging flash flooding to end this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Many locations in the Northeast have experienced relentless rounds of showers and thunderstorms in recent weeks. Some places have picked up one to three months' worth of rain over the course of just one to three days.

In cities such as Worcester, Massachusetts, and Albany, New York, this month is already one of the wettest Julys on record. This July is currently the fourth wettest on record in Worcester with 9.89 inches of rain. Albany has picked up 9.41 inches of rain so far this month and may soon break the monthly record of 9.91 inches that was established in 2009.

As a result of the ongoing downpours, the ground cannot handle any more rain in many locations. Even moderate amounts of rainfall could renew flooding problems on area streams.

"While most areas of the Northeast will see anywhere from 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rainfall from Thursday night to Friday night, the combination of localized downpours, saturated soil and ongoing high water levels along many streams will increase the risk for flash flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

However, some of the rainiest spots may pick up 1–3 inches with the potential for locally higher amounts.

"The greatest risk of enough rain to trigger flash flooding will extend from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey through eastern New York and northwestern New England," Anderson said. However, given the wet state of the soil, an isolated flash flood could occur just about anywhere in the region.

A small batch of slow-moving thunderstorms this past Saturday evening triggered a deadly flash flood in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, located north of Philadelphia. The lives of at least five people were lost in the tragic event.

Flash flooding developed in areas from southeastern Missouri to western Kentucky from late Tuesday night to Wednesday. A flash flood emergency was declared by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, and a number of water rescues were reported. The estimated rainfall in the area was 6-12 inches in as many hours.

Forecasters say people should use extreme caution when traveling or camping along small streams when downpours are in the vicinity. A surge of water and debris may move rapidly downstream with no notice. In some cases, the road surface may have been washed away by fast-flowing water.

Workers try to clean the route impacted by recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

There is some good news, however, according to Anderson.

"This storm will be moving along and unlike prior storms, the heaviest rain bands are not likely to repeat over the same areas," Anderson said. "Also, there is not a significant amount of tropical moisture or an atmospheric river associated with the upcoming storm."

An atmospheric river acts like a conveyor belt and can pump copious amounts of moisture hundreds or thousands of miles from the tropics. This moisture arrives over land in the form of torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorm activity may also be limited in the Northeast with the storm system.

Widespread cloud cover and the timing of most of the thunderstorms to the morning or midday hours are likely to inhibit widespread severe weather with this event.

"If there are any severe thunderstorms, the greatest risk would likely be from the Hudson Valley of New York to eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Friday," Anderson said.

As downpours and gusty thunderstorms move through, the potential for travel delays on area highways and flight delays at the airports will increase Friday in part of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Slightly cooler and less humid air will gradually filter in across the Northeast Saturday. The push of dry air should shut down most of the downpours.

Showers may persist for a time Saturday in parts of northeastern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire with thunderstorms most likely in Maine. The balance of the weekend should dry out in these northern areas.

The push of dry air is also likely to help sweep away much of the smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires. With lower humidity and cooler conditions at night, some households may be able to open windows and turn off air conditioners this weekend.

Temperatures in the major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston may dip to near 70 at night this weekend. Many of the northern and western suburbs in these metro areas should experience nighttime lows in the 60s from Friday night to Sunday night. Some rural parts of the interior Northeast will dip well down into the 50s.

